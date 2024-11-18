Four Springboks nominated for World Rugby awards

Eben Etzebeth, SA's most-capped player, is one of three Springboks to be nominated for World Rugby's player of the year award. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG SPORTS
Four Springboks received recognition for their impressive and consistent performances during the 2024 season after being nominated for the World Rugby awards.
World Rugby announced the short lists on Monday. The awards will be hosted in Monaco on Sunday, after the conclusion of the November internationals.
Nominated for the prestigious men’s 15s player of the year are SA’s most capped player, Eben Etzebeth — who broke fellow lock Victor Matfield’s record of 127 Test matches in September — Cheslin Kolbe (wing) and Pieter-Steph du Toit (utility forward), a former winner of the award. The Bok trio are up against Caelan Doris of Ireland.
Bok flyhalf Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu, who made a strong statement in his first foray into the Test team before a knee injury cut short his season, was nominated with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (England), Jamie Osborne (Ireland) and Wallace Sititi (New Zealand) for the 15s breakthrough player of the year award.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated all the players for being nominated.
“Having Springbok players feature in two categories is a testament to their hard work and dedication to the team and SA, and we are very proud of them,” said Alexander.
“Each one of the Springbok players has shone out this season, and given the quality of the Springbok squad Rassie Erasmus has been building, I’m sure many more players could have been nominated.
“They all deserve this recognition, and we wish them luck for the awards ceremony in Monaco.”
Erasmus was equally proud: “Congratulations to the players for being nominated and making their mark on the biggest stage in rugby this season. Making their nominations even more remarkable is that most of them have won two Rugby World Cup titles and that they have continued to deliver the high standards we expect at the Springboks over several years.
“Over and above that, we have used 50 players in our Tests so far this season, and to see them shine among the best players in the world is fantastic. We are extremely proud of them, and we wish them luck when the winners are revealed.”
Etzebeth was nominated in 2013 and 2023, while Kolbe and Du Toit were on the shortlist in 2019, the year the versatile Bok forward won the award. Only two other South Africans have walked away with top honours — Schalk Burger in 2004 and Bryan Habana in 2009.
Other South Africans who have received nominations for the 15s player of the year award in the past decade are Willie le Roux and Duane Vermeulen (both in 2014), Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx (both in 2018), and Lukhanyo Am (2022).
