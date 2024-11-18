Dynamo Kolbe sparkles again
Bok coach praises winger after stellar performance against England
18 November 2024 - 05:00
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus paid tribute to Cheslin Kolbe after the star winger delivered another electrifying performance that helped spark his team to a 29-20 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Kolbe was a dynamo in attack scoring a try in each half and proved a general menace as he jumped resolutely under the high ball. Kolbe was in the mood and he made England pay. The double RWC winner’s star quality is undiminished...
