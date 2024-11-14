Erasmus makes 12 changes for Twickenham showdown

Manie Libbok will start for the Boks against England after being rested for last week's Scotland match. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
The Springbok team to play England at Twickenham on Saturday shows 12 changes from the one that beat Scotland last weekend.
Only Eben Etzebeth (lock), Ox Nché (prop) and Bongi Mbonambi (hooker) retain their starting positions in a 23 that includes a revamped backline and eight personnel changes across the board as head coach Rassie Erasmus tries to mitigate the effects of a six-day preparation week.
“The turnaround between the Scotland and England Tests is short, so we had to be smart in our selection to enable us to field a fresh squad with only six days between two tough Test matches,” Erasmus explained.
“It obviously has a knock-on effect in the sense that we’ve made 12 changes to the starting line-up, but we have been rotating our squad all season.
“Over and above that, most of these players know each other really well having played together for the last few seasons, and in the Rugby World Cup, the Incoming Series and Rugby Championship, so we are pleased with the quality of the team we’ve been able to name.”
One of the names that may be slightly less familiar is that of tight head prop Wilco Louw, who will play his first Test since 2021 when he featured against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The 30-year-old former Western Province tight head is in the prime of his career, having had stints with Toulon and Harlequins before returning to SA to join the Bulls.
He has anchored the Bulls scrum with aplomb and the absence of Frans Malherbe through injury on this tour has opened the Bok door for the barrel-chested front-ranker.
The selection continues the form of the season with Erasmus averaging 8.5 personnel changes per Test in the 11 selections he has made since the opening match against Wales at the same venue in June.
Louw’s inclusion is one of five changes in the pack with RG Snyman (lock) and loose forwards Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese brought into the starting line-up.
The backline got a complete overhaul from the one that started at Murrayfield, though last week’s sole back substitute, Grant Williams, this time starts at scrumhalf.
Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse (both wings), Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel (both centres), Aphelele Fassi (fullback) and Manie Libbok (flyhalf) all start this week after being rested as part of his rotation system last week.
Though they opted for a seven/one bench split in favour of the forwards against Scotland last week, the Boks for the fourth time in a row against England have selected a more conventional five/three configuration.
Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) is back in the match-day 23 with Handré Pollard and Lukhanyo Am as backline cover. Up front, forward regulars hooker Malcolm Marx and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch will come to grips with the England scrum in the second half, while Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith will provide an impact as the replacement loose forwards.
Interestingly, there was no room for Franco Mostert, while the omission of Willie le Roux means he will have to face a tantalising wait until next year before he reaches the 100 Test milestone.
“England poses a completely different challenge to Scotland, and we selected our squad based on what we would like to do in the match and also what we think will be best to counter the challenge England poses,” said Erasmus in relation to the bench split.
“Fortunately, we have quite a few players who can switch positions if necessary, so we feel we have adequate depth throughout the team, which allowed us to select this group of replacements.”
Springbok squad
Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Grant Williams; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi; RG Snyman, Eben Etzebeth; Wilco Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché.
Replacements:Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith; Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am.
