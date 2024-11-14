Sport / Rugby

Borthwick keen to get back to winning with changes for Bok clash

England fullback Freddie Steward, scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet, flanker Sam Underhill and winger Ollie Sleightholme will all start

14 November 2024 - 17:20
by MITCH PHILLIPS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Freddie Steward is to start at fullback for England when they play the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
 Freddie Steward is to start at fullback for England when they play the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS

London — England fullback Freddie Steward, scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet, flanker Sam Underhill and winger Ollie Sleightholme will all start against SA on Saturday as coach Steve Borthwick seeks to end a run of four consecutive defeats.

Steward was England’s regular before losing his slot to George Furbank last year but his aerial abilities, combined with law changes that encourage more contestable kicks, helped persuade Borthwick to bring him back and leave Furbank out of the matchday squad named on Thursday.

Van Poortvliet was also first choice before injury kept him out of the World Cup and he takes over from Ben Spencer, with Harry Randall again providing bench cover.

It will be a big blow to Spencer, who started the defeats against New Zealand and Australia, his first starts in a six-year career, but after eight international appearances he is still without a win, having played in seven defeats and a draw.

Sleightholme, who looked sharp when scoring two tries off the bench last week, replaces concussion-absent Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, with Tommy Freeman switching to the right wing and Tom Roebuck on the bench.

Underhill starts at openside flanker after Tom Curry was also ruled out after suffering a concussion against New Zealand.

Having lost twice in New Zealand in July then at home to the All Blacks and Australia in the past two weeks — having led all four games late on — Borthwick is desperate to get back to winning ways. However, he faces a daunting task against the world champions who, having added the Rugby Championship to their CV, got their European tour off to a solid start with a 32-15 victory over Scotland on Sunday.

“We’re excited to challenge ourselves against the world’s top-ranked team and consecutive Rugby World Cup champions,” said Borthwick.

“Test matches against SA are always thrilling contests, and I’m sure Saturday will be no exception.”

England squad:

Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl 

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randal, George Ford, Tom Roebuck

Reuters

Building depth comes at cost of scrappy win, Erasmus says

Disjointed performance after 11 changes but coach is looking at bigger picture
Sport
3 days ago

Four World Cup winners return to Boks for UK tour

Springboks face Scotland, England and Wales in November
Sport
3 weeks ago

Wiese could set himself apart

The No 8 has lengthened his stride in the Bok jersey since his return from a six-match ban
Sport
1 week ago

The other Hendrikse joins the Boks

Frans Malherbe yields to ankle injury, allowing Jordan to join Jaden
Sport
2 weeks ago

New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse

Bulls’ No 8 rewarded for good form but injury dogs Stormers’ back
Sport
2 weeks ago

DAVID BUCKHAM: The Springboks vs the great vampire squid monster

In these times it is essential to ensure SA gets a fair deal
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Springboks have another point to prove
Sport / Rugby
2.
Magical Varma puts Proteas to the sword
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bomb Squad all the rage before England clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
McIlroy says he has unfinished business on the ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Seven football greats to be inducted in Hall of ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Springboks have another point to prove

Sport / Rugby

Bomb Squad all the rage before England clash

Sport / Rugby

Building depth comes at cost of scrappy win, Erasmus says

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.