Borthwick keen to get back to winning with changes for Bok clash

Freddie Steward is to start at fullback for England when they play the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
London — England fullback Freddie Steward, scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet, flanker Sam Underhill and winger Ollie Sleightholme will all start against SA on Saturday as coach Steve Borthwick seeks to end a run of four consecutive defeats.
Steward was England’s regular before losing his slot to George Furbank last year but his aerial abilities, combined with law changes that encourage more contestable kicks, helped persuade Borthwick to bring him back and leave Furbank out of the matchday squad named on Thursday.
Van Poortvliet was also first choice before injury kept him out of the World Cup and he takes over from Ben Spencer, with Harry Randall again providing bench cover.
It will be a big blow to Spencer, who started the defeats against New Zealand and Australia, his first starts in a six-year career, but after eight international appearances he is still without a win, having played in seven defeats and a draw.
Sleightholme, who looked sharp when scoring two tries off the bench last week, replaces concussion-absent Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, with Tommy Freeman switching to the right wing and Tom Roebuck on the bench.
Underhill starts at openside flanker after Tom Curry was also ruled out after suffering a concussion against New Zealand.
Having lost twice in New Zealand in July then at home to the All Blacks and Australia in the past two weeks — having led all four games late on — Borthwick is desperate to get back to winning ways. However, he faces a daunting task against the world champions who, having added the Rugby Championship to their CV, got their European tour off to a solid start with a 32-15 victory over Scotland on Sunday.
“We’re excited to challenge ourselves against the world’s top-ranked team and consecutive Rugby World Cup champions,” said Borthwick.
“Test matches against SA are always thrilling contests, and I’m sure Saturday will be no exception.”
England squad:
Freddie Steward, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet, Ellis Genge, Jamie George (capt), Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl
Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randal, George Ford, Tom Roebuck
