Bomb Squad all the rage before England clash

Owen Farrell and André Esterhuizen get into a tangle at Twickenham in 2018. Picture: REUTERS
You can set Big Ben to it: an England vs SA clash preceded by diversionary discourse that serves to suck up all the energy of the prematch build-up.
It goes without saying then that the aftermath of battles between the old rivals is often littered with as much toxicity as was evidenced in the Tom Curry/Bongi Mbonambi affair after last year’s nail-biting semifinal of the Rugby World Cup.
The Owen Farrell/André Esterhuizen incident from 2018 was almost as unedifying.
This time, in fact again, it is the Boks’ Bomb Squad that has caused Pandora to flee her box. The much-vaunted forward-heavy bench split, which again tested the elasticity of the team in Edinburgh at the weekend when seven forwards replaced slightly less-strapping teammates, is again the talk of London town.
In their past three meetings there was no need for prematch Bomb Squad hysteria. In those meetings the Springboks opted for a more conventional five/three management of their reserve power, but perhaps etched in the English psyche are the fullblown after-effects of the demolition job the Boks’ six replacement forwards did in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.
England buckled early on and though they game-managed well to stay in the contest they fell away badly in the final quarter as the Boks’ power won the day convincingly.
That is a sight too ghastly to contemplate at Twickenham at the weekend.
The strength of the Bok bench was on full display at the weekend in Edinburgh and the sight of them unleashing the same might against a struggling England team is perhaps deemed in some quarters a nonsporting pursuit.
Replacing giants
The Boks’ might eventually prevailed against a plucky Scotland team at the weekend and it gave those south of the border something to mull.
“Giants replacing giants” a seasoned writer riled against the Bomb Squad making their way onto the field at Murrayfield.
It is worth noting the Boks loaded their bench with forwards who are bigger than the ones who started. Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw and Kwagga Smith don’t challenge the tape measure the way as their direct replacements Gerhard Steenekamp, Malcolm Marx, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese respectively.
Besides, selecting seven forwards on the bench carries inherent peril but the Springboks have their risk/reward ratio down pat. They have come to accept the potential pitfalls by being a backline player or two light on the bench. They are remarkably confident in their back division.
One of the arguments presented against a forward-heavy bench is that the practice is dangerous in a sport already on high alert against consequential injuries. The theory goes that preponderance of fresh hulking men put those who have toiled from the start at physical risk. While the sport is digging deeper on the subject there is no scientific evidence to back this up. That theory still rests in the dimly lit realm of hunch, and suspicion.
The argument is also made that eight replacements are far too many, as defences no longer tire as the shadows lengthen.
In an effort to popularise the sport rugby’s decisionmakers are desperate for the game to be an enduring spectacle across the 80 minutes. For the match not to dip in speed, energy and vitality the help of all 46 combatants need to be enlisted. The idea that the starting XV should be preserved and that substitutes should be used sparingly, perhaps even only when needed, echoes from the amateur era.
Last October the City of Love brought England and SA no closer and London this week will feel under siege as the Rugby World Cup-holders and the game’s top-ranked team arrive ready to pluck petals off a Red Rose team well into their wilting season under Steve Borthwick.
England's replacements more Suicide than Bomb Squad
