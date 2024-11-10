Hope has sprung: Australia hail Twickenham victory as one for ages

Former players and media pundits lined up on Sunday to heap praise on the Wallabies for Saturday's surprise victory over England, hailing the last-gasp win as a turning point for Australian rugby under coach Joe Schmidt.

Since Australia’s last triumph at Twickenham in 2015, the Wallabies have endured a dismal period that reached its nadir when they were dumped out of the World Cup in the pool stage for the first time in 2023.

“From the depths of despair, hope has sprung in an Australian spring after the Wallabies produced one of their finest victories in a decade to bury England at the home of rugby at Twickenham,” Christy Doran wrote in The Roar.

Sydney Morning Herald’s Iain Payten went even further back and thought the best comparison was to the win over the All Blacks in Hong Kong in 2010, when a young James O’Connor slotted a match-winning conversion from the touchline.