Sport / Rugby

McKenzie back at flyhalf for All Blacks against Ireland

Pivot’s performances this season have been mixed but on his day he’s a match-winner

07 November 2024 - 14:20
by NICK SAID
Damian McKenzie returns to the New Zealand side to face Ireland on Friday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
Damian McKenzie returns at flyhalf for New Zealand in their clash with Ireland in Dublin on Friday, one of two injury-enforced changes to the side which secured a narrow win over England.

McKenzie, who has spent much of the year in the No 10 jersey, replaced Beauden Barrett, unavailable due to a concussion he received in the 24-22 victory at Twickenham.

It is fair to say McKenzie’s performances this season have been mixed, but on his day he’s a match-winner.

“When he is on he is world-class. You have to trust him,” coach Scott Robertson said on Wednesday.

Asafo Aumua comes in at hooker for Codie Taylor, who was also concussed last weekend. The rest of the side remains the same.

“We have tried to keep the continuity in the squad as much as possible,” Robertson said.

“There were some good performances [against England] and some cohesion.

“We won’t change just for the sake of it.”

Wingers Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke make up a back three alongside fullback Will Jordan.

Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane are the centre pairing and Cortez Ratima keeps his place at scrumhalf.

Props Tyrel Lomax and Tamaiti Williams are in the front row alongside Aumua, while captain Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i are the locks.

No 8 Ardie Savea is at the back of the scrum with Wallace Sititi, who was outstanding at Twickenham, and Sam Cane.

Robertson expects a raucous atmosphere under Friday night lights, not unlike playing world champions SA in their backyard.

Meanwhile, Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been passed fit to face New Zealand but prop Tadhg Furlong will miss the clash due to injury as coach Andy Farrell named his team.

Finlay Bealham will scrum down at tight head in place of Furlong, with Tom O’Toole among the replacements.

“He [Furlong] had a bit of a hamstring strain coming into camp,” Farrell said.

“Unfortunately, it has not healed in time, so rather than push too hard, we will take our time with it.

“We will see if he can play next week [against Argentina], we can’t say at this point.”

Kelleher has overcome an ankle problem, which will be a relief to Farrell with Dan Sheehan missing through injury.

The experienced Andrew Porter makes up the front row on the loose head side.

Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are the lock pairing, with Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier the two flankers, and new captain Caelan Doris at No 8.

There are several returning backline players from Ireland’s last outing, a narrow victory over SA in Durban in July, including a trio of New Zealand-born players.

Jamison Gibson-Park is back at scrumhalf to partner No 10 Jack Crowley, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose make up the centre pairing.

Fullback Hugo Keenan and wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe make up the back three.

Reuters

