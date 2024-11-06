Sport / Rugby

Scotland lose Graham but gain Kinghorn and Russell for Boks Test

The winger has been ruled out of the encounter against SA after sustaining a concussion at the weekend

06 November 2024 - 13:46
by Mark Gleeson
Finn Russell will start for Scotland in their Test against the Springboks in Edinburgh on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Scotland winger Darcy Graham has been ruled out of Sunday’s Test against SA after sustaining a concussion at the weekend but Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn are set to return after the pair were unavailable for the win over Fiji.

Graham, 27, scored four tries in Saturday’s 57-17 win over the Fijians at Murrayfield, where he briefly equalled the record for the most tries for Scotland only to see Duhan van der Merwe reclaim the mark later in the game.

Coach Gregor Townsend confirmed that Graham must sit out the clash against the world champions after picking up the head injury in his first international since 2023’s World Cup.

He failed a head injury assessment after the game and subsequent examinations ruled him out, Townsend told reporters.

“It’s a 12-day period, so he’ll do nothing for the next three days, then he starts the graduated return to play, and if everything goes well and he’s feeling good, he’ll be available for Portugal [on November 16],” said the coach.

Scotland were unable to call upon any of their players based outside the country, except for SA-based hooker Dylan Richardson, for the Test against Fiji as it fell outside the international window.

However, Bath flyhalf Russell, France-based fullback Kinghorn and scrumhalf Ben White are available to face SA and are likely to be included when Townsend names his side on Friday.

Reuters

Transition of Boks, Scotland to make for riveting Test

Changes in coaching set-ups brings the sense both teams will march to a different drum at Murrayfield
Sport
23 hours ago

New EP rugby coach says hard work lies ahead

Former Bok mentor Coetzee tasked with restoring the union’s fortunes
Sport
1 day ago

England’s replacements more Suicide than Bomb Squad

Steve Borthwick’s changes repeatedly help his team snatch defeat from the jaws of victory
Sport
23 hours ago

Kerevi ready for Australia Test return despite lack of game time

Centre keen to make his mark in four-Test northern hemisphere series under new coach Joe Schmidt
Sport
1 day ago

Head knocks rule All Black pair out of Ireland Test

Double blow for New Zealand after Taylor and Barrett fail head injury assessments
Sport
2 days ago
