New EP rugby coach says hard work lies ahead

Former Bok mentor Coetzee tasked with restoring the union’s fortunes

05 November 2024 - 17:58
by George Byron
Allister Coetzee, left, was unveiled as the new EP Elephants head coach at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday. With him is EP's acting president, George Malgas. Picture: WERNER HILLKS
New EP rugby head coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee says he is not a magician and hard work lies ahead if the Elephants want to succeed in their quest to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division. 

Coetzee, unveiled as EP’s new coach at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday, has been given the tough job of resurrecting the union’s fortunes.

He is the second former Springbok coach to take charge at the union after Peter de Villiers was appointed to the position in 2020.

EP acting president George Malgas said Coetzee had been given a three-year contract with a view to it being extended.

Coetzee replaces Dumisani Mhani, who was appointed in 2021 and led EP to the Currie Cup First Division final against Boland in 2024.

He said shoulders would have to be put to the wheel if EP wanted to regain its place at the top table in SA rugby.

Outlining his plans, Coetzee said he would like more big rugby, including Test matches, to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“I am really excited to be back in the Eastern Province,” he said.

“It is not going to be easy and I can’t just come in and make magic because I am not a magician.

“We have to plan well and follow a process and I’m sure EP will reap the benefits from it.

“If you look at this facility [NMB stadium] we really should have more Test matches and see big rugby here because EP is a big union and that is what the mindset should be.

“We are really not a fly-by-night union. Now, EP must put in the hard work and put shoulders to the wheel to get there.

“If you want to get into the Currie Cup it is not only just the on-field field performance, but off-field matters are also important.

“It is not often you get the opportunity to go full circle in your rugby career.

“When you start playing and coaching rugby in a region and then you have an opportunity to come back.

“One of the reasons I am back here is that EP always used to be a Test union, played Super Rugby and were represented in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

“The rugby intellect is here with good schools and a club rugby system that is functional.

“If you look at Craven Week, the schools are performing and it’s just not right for this union not to be playing Currie Cup Premier Division rugby.”

Malgas said exciting times lay ahead after Coetzee’s appointment.

“We have signed a three-year contract and we actually want Allister here for four years,” he said.

“There is a plus-one-year element that will be decided on going forward.

“EP are going into elections on November 30 and we wanted the head coach’s term to coincide with the next term of the new executive committee.

“There are exciting times ahead for EP rugby.”

Coetzee, who coached Namibia at the 2023 World Cup, has also coached the Stormers, Japanese clubs Kobelco Steelers and Canon Eagles, and Rovigo in Italy.

He coached the Springboks in 2016-18 before he was axed after a poor run of results.

Born in Makhanda, Coetzee coached EP in 2001-03 and has strong links with the union after also playing for them in 1992-96.

HeraldLIVE

