Kerevi ready for Australia Test return despite lack of game time

Australia centre Samu Kerevi is relishing a potential return to Test rugby against England at the weekend and said he would be ready even if he has had little game time over the past six months.
Kerevi last played for Australia at the World Cup in France more than a year ago and hasn’t played competitive rugby since May when his season with Japanese club Urayasu D-Rocks ended.
Still he’s confident he’ll be up to the task if picked by coach Joe Schmidt for Saturday’s international at Twickenham.
“I’ve played over 40 caps now at a Test level. I know what it feels like to be in that arena and what your body needs to give in terms of that, but more so the mindset that you need,” he said on Monday.
“I know what it takes to be at a Test level. Sure, I haven’t got a lot of game time since we finished in May this year, but if I’m selected this week, I’ll be ready to go. If it’s next week or the week after, I’m keen to get on the field,” added Kerevi, who turned 31 last week.
Kerevi is one of two overseas-based players picked for Australia’s four-Test tour of Europe this month where they take on England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland over four consecutive weekends.
It is the first time Kerevi has worked with new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, who has obviously impressed him.
“I think Joe’s brought a different aspect to the way we want to play the game. Just being in [the squad] the last couple of weeks, I’ve seen the skill set of the boys go to another level, which they’ve already had, but just the way they play and the tempo,” he said.
“We’ve had three coaches in the past three years and the boys haven’t had a lot of time for Joe to come in and change everything, so there’s been a lot of adapting over the past couple of weeks.
“For myself, just seeing the way Joe wants to play ... everything’s attacking ... the kicking game, the way we want to move the ball, but also in and around the ruck and all that.”
Australia go into Saturday’s Test after a disappointing Rugby Championship where they lost five of six matches and finished bottom of the standings.
Kerevi ready for Australia Test return despite lack of game time
Centre keen to make his mark in four-Test northern hemisphere series under new coach Joe Schmidt
Australia centre Samu Kerevi is relishing a potential return to Test rugby against England at the weekend and said he would be ready even if he has had little game time over the past six months.
Kerevi last played for Australia at the World Cup in France more than a year ago and hasn’t played competitive rugby since May when his season with Japanese club Urayasu D-Rocks ended.
Still he’s confident he’ll be up to the task if picked by coach Joe Schmidt for Saturday’s international at Twickenham.
“I’ve played over 40 caps now at a Test level. I know what it feels like to be in that arena and what your body needs to give in terms of that, but more so the mindset that you need,” he said on Monday.
“I know what it takes to be at a Test level. Sure, I haven’t got a lot of game time since we finished in May this year, but if I’m selected this week, I’ll be ready to go. If it’s next week or the week after, I’m keen to get on the field,” added Kerevi, who turned 31 last week.
Kerevi is one of two overseas-based players picked for Australia’s four-Test tour of Europe this month where they take on England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland over four consecutive weekends.
It is the first time Kerevi has worked with new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, who has obviously impressed him.
“I think Joe’s brought a different aspect to the way we want to play the game. Just being in [the squad] the last couple of weeks, I’ve seen the skill set of the boys go to another level, which they’ve already had, but just the way they play and the tempo,” he said.
“We’ve had three coaches in the past three years and the boys haven’t had a lot of time for Joe to come in and change everything, so there’s been a lot of adapting over the past couple of weeks.
“For myself, just seeing the way Joe wants to play ... everything’s attacking ... the kicking game, the way we want to move the ball, but also in and around the ruck and all that.”
Australia go into Saturday’s Test after a disappointing Rugby Championship where they lost five of six matches and finished bottom of the standings.
Reuters
Argentina call up veteran prop Kodela
Jordan Hendrikse ready to run free with Boks
GAVIN RICH: Defeat to New Zealand shows conservative mindset hamstrings England
Boks focus only on Scotland
Demanding festive season looms for Stormers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Head knocks rule All Black pair out of Ireland Test
Boks braced for bruising battle against Scotland
Argentina call up veteran prop Kodela
Jordan Hendrikse ready to run free with Boks
GAVIN RICH: Defeat to New Zealand shows conservative mindset hamstrings England
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.