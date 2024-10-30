Sport / Rugby

Uproar over England prop Marler’s haka comment

Player called the haka ‘ridiculous’ and said it should be binned ahead of the match with England

30 October 2024 - 17:01
by Rohith Nair
New Zealand players perform a haka before last week‘s match against Japan in Yokohama. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — England’s Joe Marler reactivated his X account on Wednesday after the prop received a backlash for his post saying the All Blacks’ iconic haka was “ridiculous” and must be binned ahead of their match against New Zealand.

The haka is a ceremonial Maori dance invariably linked with the New Zealand rugby team who perform it before international matches.

“The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous,” Marler had posted on X on Tuesday. “It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the [rugby] league boys did last week.”

At the 2019 World Cup, England were fined for their response to the haka before their semifinal victory over New Zealand.

England’s squad had fanned out across the pitch as the All Blacks delivered the challenge, with several players who crossed the halfway line standing their ground when officials tried to usher them back.

World Rugby regulations stipulate opponents must not cross the halfway line while the haka is being performed.

Marler, who was named in Steve Borthwick’s 36-player squad, is not in the team for Saturday’s match against the All Blacks at Twickenham and left the England camp for personal reasons on Monday.

England’s Rygby Football Union did not comment on Marler’s post, which invited a barrage of criticism and the 34-year-old soon deactivated his X account.

However, it was reactivated on Wednesday and he said his post was not meant to be taken seriously.

“Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses... Also needed to satisfy my narcissism,” he said.

Marler, who has been open about his mental health issues in the past, also has a chequered disciplinary history.

In 2016 he called Wales prop Samson Lee “gypsy boy” and in 2020 he was hit with a 10-week ban for grabbing the testicles of Welsh great Alun Wyn Jones.

In 2023, he apologised for insulting an opponent’s mother but said that kind of sledging is “the norm” in rugby. He was handed a two-week ban and an additional four-week ban that was suspended.

Reuters

Liverpool’s Jota sidelined until after international break

The news is a blow ahead of the League Cup match against Brighton on Wednesday
Sport
1 day ago

Stephens joins non-regulars in Bafana Afcon squad

Al Ahly forward Percy Tau selected by coach Hugo Broos for preliminary squad
Sport
1 day ago

Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or

First-time winner helped City win an unprecedented fourth successive EPL trophy last season.
Sport
1 day ago

Man United sack manager after dismal start to season

Assistant coach  Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over from Erik Ten Hag on an interim basis
Sport
2 days ago

Late arrivals to boost Banyana for Lionesses clash

Four foreign-based players arrive to bolster ranks for match that sees African and European champions square off in Coventry.
Sport
2 days ago
