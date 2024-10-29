The other Hendrikse joins the Boks

Jordan Hendrikse in action on debut against Wales in London earlier this year. He is back in the Bok group. Also seen here are Ox Nché and Pieter-Steph du Toit. Picture: PAUL HARDING
Jordan Hendrikse will replace double Rugby World Cup winner and Springbok anchorman Frans Malherbe on the end-of-year tour.
Malherbe, who sustained an ankle injury in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Glasgow Warriors last weekend, remained behind for treatment when the squad departed on Sunday, but it has been decided he should make way for the in-form Hendrikse.
It means the Springboks will be without the props that started the 2023 Rugby World Cup final with loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff also yielding to injury this season.
Hendrikse — the brother of scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse — started his first and only Test against Wales in London in June in the Boks’ opening match of the season, while he was also named in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s standby squad for the inbound Tests.
Hendrikse, who left the Lions for the Sharks, has impressed with his goal-kicking and temperament this season. He will join the squad in Jersey in the Channel Islands on Thursday.
Erasmus explained the decision to replace Malherbe with a backline player, saying there was enough depth among the props in the group after the call-up of Wilco Louw, who has joined fellow front-rankers Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nché and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad.
Earlier, Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) were also called up after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse, who were ruled out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.
“Jordan has been playing well for the Sharks in the URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” said Erasmus.
“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.
“He’s a talented player and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls), Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)
Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks)
The other Hendrikse joins the Boks
Frans Malherbe yields to ankle injury, allowing Jordan to join Jaden
Jordan Hendrikse will replace double Rugby World Cup winner and Springbok anchorman Frans Malherbe on the end-of-year tour.
Malherbe, who sustained an ankle injury in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Glasgow Warriors last weekend, remained behind for treatment when the squad departed on Sunday, but it has been decided he should make way for the in-form Hendrikse.
It means the Springboks will be without the props that started the 2023 Rugby World Cup final with loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff also yielding to injury this season.
Hendrikse — the brother of scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse — started his first and only Test against Wales in London in June in the Boks’ opening match of the season, while he was also named in Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’s standby squad for the inbound Tests.
Hendrikse, who left the Lions for the Sharks, has impressed with his goal-kicking and temperament this season. He will join the squad in Jersey in the Channel Islands on Thursday.
Erasmus explained the decision to replace Malherbe with a backline player, saying there was enough depth among the props in the group after the call-up of Wilco Louw, who has joined fellow front-rankers Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nché and Gerhard Steenekamp in the squad.
Earlier, Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Cameron Hanekom (loose forward) were also called up after the withdrawal of Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Damian Willemse, who were ruled out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.
“Jordan has been playing well for the Sharks in the URC and he’s a capped Springbok, so he is familiar with our structures,” said Erasmus.
“This will also serve as a great opportunity for him to get further exposure at international level and in the Springbok set-up. We also have good depth among the forwards, so we opted to call up Jordan to add further depth among the backs.
“He’s a talented player and he’s been growing in the role at his union as we saw with his late penalty goal to earn the Sharks the Currie Cup title earlier this season, and through his recent performances in the URC, so we are excited to see what he can add to the squad.”
Should they require the service of another prop it should logistically be a straight forward process.
“With the UK and SA being in similar time zones it would be simple to call up another prop should the need arise during the tour.”
The Springboks started their on-field preparations for the November tour in Jersey on Tuesday after having a recovery day on Monday following the trip to the island via London on Sunday.
The Boks will face Scotland in Edinburgh (Sunday November 10), England in London (Saturday November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (Saturday November 23) on their traditional end-of-year tour.
Updated Springbok squad
GAVIN RICH: Stormers fans should cut team some slack after loss to Glasgow
New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse
Exclusivity clause in Saru deal frustrates rugby unions
Lions show claws but not enough bite
WATCH: Inside the shady Saru equity deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
GAVIN RICH: Stormers fans should cut team some slack after loss to Glasgow
New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse
Exclusivity clause in Saru deal frustrates rugby unions
Lions show claws but not enough bite
WATCH: Inside the shady Saru equity deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.