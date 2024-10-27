SA Rugby has delayed a meeting to decide on the proposed sale of 20% of the SA Rugby Union’s commercial rights to a US-based private equity firm. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES
There are more questions than answers around the Ackerley Sports Group. Why then is Saru so keen on a deal with the group, who will actually invest the big money and why is the deal’s commission so high? These are just some questions about the deal. Business Day TV spoke to Renée Bonochris, Financial Mail contributor, for greater perspective on the deal.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Inside the shady Saru equity deal
Business Day TV speaks to Renée Bonochris, Financial Mail contributor
There are more questions than answers around the Ackerley Sports Group. Why then is Saru so keen on a deal with the group, who will actually invest the big money and why is the deal’s commission so high? These are just some questions about the deal. Business Day TV spoke to Renée Bonochris, Financial Mail contributor, for greater perspective on the deal.
More time bomb than bomb squad? Inside the shady Saru equity deal
EDITORIAL: Who’s getting cleaned out in the ASG ruck?
NEWS ANALYSIS: Boks’ on-field exploits hide Saru’s cash crunch
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A $75m deal flawed beyond belief
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Who’s getting cleaned out in the ASG ruck?
NEWS ANALYSIS: Boks’ on-field exploits hide Saru’s cash crunch
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A $75m deal flawed beyond belief
More time bomb than bomb squad? Inside the shady Saru equity deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.