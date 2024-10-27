Sport / Rugby

WATCH: Inside the shady Saru equity deal

Business Day TV speaks to Renée Bonochris, Financial Mail contributor

27 October 2024 - 17:21
SA Rugby has delayed a meeting to decide on the proposed sale of 20% of the SA Rugby Union’s commercial rights to a US-based private equity firm. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES
There are more questions than answers around the Ackerley Sports Group. Why then is Saru so keen on a deal with the group, who will actually invest the big money and why is the deal’s commission so high? These are just some questions about the deal. Business Day TV spoke to Renée Bonochris, Financial Mail contributor, for greater perspective on the deal.

More time bomb than bomb squad? Inside the shady Saru equity deal

Features
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Who’s getting cleaned out in the ASG ruck?

The proposed Saru transaction with little-known US investors needs to be scrutinised in slow motion, and from various angles
Opinion
3 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Boks’ on-field exploits hide Saru’s cash crunch

SA Rugby Union says ‘substantial cash infusion’ will help it to recuperate its losses
National
6 days ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A $75m deal flawed beyond belief

Serious questions have been raised about the advice received and the role played by Jordan & Associates
Opinion
5 days ago
