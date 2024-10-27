New Bok Hanekom drafted in for Willemse

Last year coach Rassie Erasmus famously replaced a forward with a back on the Springboks’ path to Rugby World Cup glory, so it didn’t come as a surprise that No 8 Cameron Hanekom will come in for utility back Damian Willemse on the end-of-year tour.

Hanekom earned his first call-up to the Springbok squad on Sunday after being drafted into the 35-man group for the tour after the withdrawal of utility back Willemse due to a groin injury. Willemse was injured scoring a try for the Stormers against Glasgow Warriors in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

Hanekom, a former Junior Springbok who has been one of the Bulls’ standout players this year, was a member of the Springbok alignment camps earlier in the season. The Springbok squad now has 20 forwards and 15 backs.

Willemse’s withdrawal follows that of utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels earlier this week due to an ankle injury, which resulted in the call-ups of Johan Grobbelaar (hooker) and Wilco Louw (prop).