Four World Cup winners return to Boks for UK tour

Utility back Damian Willemse in action for the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship match against Munster at DHL Stadium on October 19. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Four Rugby World Cup winners — utility back Damian Willemse, centre André Esterhuizen and locks RG Snyman and Franco Mostert — will make a welcome return to the Springbok squad for the Outgoing Tour in November after missing the recent Rugby Championship due to injury.
Coach Rassie Erasmus named a 34-man squad for their UK tour on Tuesday.
The Boks face Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23) on their traditional end-of-year tour.
Esterhuizen has recovered from a shoulder injury, Snyman returns after suffering a foot injury, Mostert is back from a broken leg and Willemse from a finger injury. All the players will add experience and skill to the squad.
Willemse’s return marks his first time back in the Springbok squad this year after missing all 10 Tests thus far due to injury.
The squad, which will be led by Siya Kolisi, will depart for a training camp in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on Sunday.
The group will then make the journey to Edinburgh on November 3 for their opening Test of the tour.
The players ruled out due to injury are Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat (both knee injuries), Steven Kitshoff (neck) and Lood de Jager (shoulder).
The squad includes 18 forwards and 16 backs.
The Bok coach admitted that selecting the squad was challenging given the depth they had built up this year.
A total of 49 players have taken to the field for the Boks in 2024 and 35 played in the Rugby Championship.
“There’s no doubt there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” Erasmus said.
“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.
“It’s also great to have RG, Franco, Andre and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.
“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.”
Springbok squad:
Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls).
Springbok squad:
Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nche (Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls).
Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks).
Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster).
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (capt, Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).
Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls).
Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks).
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers).
Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).
Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Damian Willemse (Stormers).
