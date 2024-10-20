Sharks show their green-and-gold qualities

Makazole Mapimpi of the Hollywoodbets Sharks during the match against Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Sharks coach John Plumtree admitted his team’s 28-24 victory over Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday came as a huge relief.
His team had their backs to the wall after three defeats, and the coach had a bit of a nervy week as he made wholesale changes to his squad for the home clash against the defending champions.
His healthy Springbok contingent responded with the desired energy and urgency and helped them get the victory the coach admitted was a must-win fixture.
“When you’re four games in with three losses it is not ideal,” Plumtree said. “It was a bit of a nervous week for us. Bringing all the boys back, with a short week as well with the travel back, there were lots of elements I was pretty worried about.”
The coach used the familiarity his Bok contingent has built over the years to help guide the team in the build-up and during the game.
“I sort of relied on Eben [Etzebeth] bringing them all together; just the relationships they have with each other. You could see we’re a bit rusty but there were moments in the game where we got our game going and showed what we can do.”
As you would expect with a much-changed team, the Sharks did not always play with the fluidity and tempo they desired but there was no shortage of grunt and grind.
“Glasgow are a tough side,” the coach said. “They put pressure on you pretty much in all parts of the game. They were a tough opponent first up for us.”
Etzebeth concurred that the Warriors were a tough nut to crack. “We knew playing the defending champions that they are a quality side. It was great. We had a couple of training days together and it was good for the group to get through this week. It was a bit tough but we had to get stuck in.”
• Bulls coach Jake White said they would have to recover from their first loss of this season’s URC to the Scarlets on Friday in a match that saw Johan Grobbelaar sent off.
It was the second week in succession the Bulls had a player sent off when Grobbelaar was punished for what was deemed a high tackle during the 23-22 loss to the Scarlets.
Last weekend, in their win over Ospreys, David Kriel received a red card for a handoff, but it was later rescinded after his disciplinary hearing. The one for Grobbelaar has left White unimpressed with the refereeing.
“I seem to be spending most of my week at judiciary meetings, which is not helping the coaching,” he said.“When you are red you go straight there.
“There is so much debate with red cards for 20 minutes and there are head contacts. We have to find the middle road. Players lie down all the time if they get knocked and you have the risk of losing him next week with the head injury assessment.
“That’s what makes it so difficult and we must be strict on head contact.I have sons who play rugby and you don’t want a situation where you neglect that.
“It is a difficult one because it is a game where people run hard at each other and there is such little time for getting it right or wrong.
“I said after the hearing this week that one thing that I am really chuffed about is that at URC you have a realistic chance if you present your case.”
• In other SA results, Springbok fullback Damian Willemse put on a masterclass at flyhalf, inspiring his Stormers team to a 34-19 win over Irish province Munster in Cape Town on Saturday.
The Lions kept their unbeaten run going, showing incredible defence and resolve to end on the right side of a 10-9 nail-biter against Italian side Zebre in Parma.
Additional reporting by Mahlatse Maphelele, SuperSport.com
