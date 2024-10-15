Joseph Sua’ali’i at a Wallabies training session in Canberra. Picture: MARK NOLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Melbourne — Wallabies hopeful Tane Edmed has no problem with Joseph Sua’ali’i ’s lucrative contract and expects the rugby league convert will be worth the money in the 15-man code.
Both players are looking to impress Australia selectors at a training camp in Canberra this week but Sua’ali’i arrives with great expectations and a three-year deal worth a reported $3.36m.
The money would be an eye-watering sum for a top Wallabies player, let alone one that has yet to play a single Test, but Edmed felt it was justified for 21-year-old Sua’ali’i, who played four years at the Sydney Roosters.
“I think he’s earned it, to be honest with you,” Edmed told reporters in Canberra of his new teammate at the New South Wales Waratahs.
“No-one’s going to hold any hard feelings against him for it.
“If he came in here and he wasn’t a good bloke and probably didn’t work that hard [it might be different].
“But he’s a great man, super mature. You can tell why he’s gotten to this level that he has because he’s not just a talent.
“You can see he wants to work hard.”
Edmed, once billed as a future Wallabies flyhalf, has arrived at camp with less fanfare than Sua’ali’i but is just as determined to break into the national side after a spell in provincial rugby in New Zealand.
The 24-year-old generated rave reviews in his short stint at North Harbour and said the experience had helped him reset after some frustration with injuries and form at the Waratahs.
“It’s pretty crazy what a new environment can do, a fresh start and a new perspective,” he said.
“I think it definitely helped me with confidence, to see that I could do that.
“Obviously there will be challenges still ahead but it made more confident in my abilities, for sure.”
Wallabies hopeful Edmed says Sua’ali’i has earned his big-money deal
Melbourne — Wallabies hopeful Tane Edmed has no problem with Joseph Sua’ali’i ’s lucrative contract and expects the rugby league convert will be worth the money in the 15-man code.
Both players are looking to impress Australia selectors at a training camp in Canberra this week but Sua’ali’i arrives with great expectations and a three-year deal worth a reported $3.36m.
The money would be an eye-watering sum for a top Wallabies player, let alone one that has yet to play a single Test, but Edmed felt it was justified for 21-year-old Sua’ali’i, who played four years at the Sydney Roosters.
“I think he’s earned it, to be honest with you,” Edmed told reporters in Canberra of his new teammate at the New South Wales Waratahs.
“No-one’s going to hold any hard feelings against him for it.
“If he came in here and he wasn’t a good bloke and probably didn’t work that hard [it might be different].
“But he’s a great man, super mature. You can tell why he’s gotten to this level that he has because he’s not just a talent.
“You can see he wants to work hard.”
Edmed, once billed as a future Wallabies flyhalf, has arrived at camp with less fanfare than Sua’ali’i but is just as determined to break into the national side after a spell in provincial rugby in New Zealand.
The 24-year-old generated rave reviews in his short stint at North Harbour and said the experience had helped him reset after some frustration with injuries and form at the Waratahs.
“It’s pretty crazy what a new environment can do, a fresh start and a new perspective,” he said.
“I think it definitely helped me with confidence, to see that I could do that.
“Obviously there will be challenges still ahead but it made more confident in my abilities, for sure.”
Reuters
Former F1 boss central to deal to sell Boks’ commercial rights
Stuttering Lions get over the line in Wales
GAVIN RICH: Weary Sharks’ loss is no surprise
Bulls get the job done in tale of two halves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Former F1 boss central to deal to sell Boks’ commercial rights
Stuttering Lions get over the line in Wales
GAVIN RICH: Weary Sharks’ loss is no surprise
Bulls get the job done in tale of two halves
EXCLUSIVE: How Saru plans to sell out the Springboks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.