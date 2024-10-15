Bulls adapting to Euro conditions — Kurt-Lee Arendse

Bulls winger Kurt-Lee Arendse says they are getting used to conditions on their URC European tour. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Springbok and Bulls wing Kurt-Lee Arendse says they are acclimatising well to conditions as their European tour continues this weekend with a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Scarlets on Friday night.
The Bulls opened the tour with a nail-biting 29-19 win over Ospreys last weekend to maintain their position in the top half of the standings after three rounds of matches.
“We knew conditions were not going to be favourable as at home, so we had to adapt. This is what we did well last weekend against Ospreys and we knew we were not going to run the ball a lot,” said Arendse.
“We have to buy into adapting to weather conditions and being clinical whenever opportunities present themselves. In the past we didn’t do well on tour, but this time we want to have a good one — though it is not easy.
“We want to make sure we get points in these three games. It is always difficult to play away from home but we want some points to make sure we go home with a good record on tour.”
In the win over Ospreys the Bulls spent most of the second half playing with 13 men and the last few minutes with just 12 after they received a red and two yellow cards. Arendse said they could improve their discipline.
“Getting cards is part of the game, but we should control it much better. I wouldn’t say it changes the mood of the players. We have learnt from it and our focus now is to be clinical and not give cards away.”
Looking at Scarlets, Arendse said it helped they are not travelling as they stay in Cardiff.
“Staying in Cardiff makes it a bit easier because we are used to the training facilities. Scarlets have been playing well and they want to prove a point. We just have to focus on improving from our mistakes of last weekend.
“We must play the game the coaches want us to do and keep them out,” he said, adding he will do his best before he leaves for Japan in December.
“Whenever I get the opportunity to represent the Bulls, my mission is to contribute on and off the field. Whenever I run on to the field with the boys, my mission is to make sure we get a good result and play to the best of my ability.”
Arendse also wished Lionel Mapoe well into his retirement.
“He was a great player with lots of experience and it is sad to see players leaving. He is a good guy and we are going to miss his experience and skills, but the reality is we can’t play rugby forever.
“There is life after rugby and I am sure he will make the most of it.”
