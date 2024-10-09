Stormers wary of Duhan and wounded Edinburgh
He has never scored against the Boks but is a key game-breaker ‘so it’s important to devise a plan to stop him’
09 October 2024 - 05:00
Three losses and the last one was a first-half humiliation in Johannesburg, but that poor early season record from Edinburgh won’t dupe the Stormers into thinking they are up against anything other than a top team in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Hive.
There’s a big difference between an Edinburgh team playing on their 4G pitch in the northern autumn in front of their fans and playing against the Lions in Johannesburg in the early African summer — and effectively a lunchtime kickoff to boot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.