Improvement needed for Sharks to beat URC bogey

Coach John Plumtree. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
If the Sharks don’t pick up several aspects of their game in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) tour match against Benetton at the weekend they could be in danger of sparking talk of the URC being a bogey competition for them.
Coach John Plumtree spoke about the need to start well this time around after last season’s poor start created the negative momentum that led to an abysmal 14th-placed finish.
It did go well in the first half of their first game of the season, with a 27-7 lead over Connacht in Galway an accurate summation of their potential, even at a stage when still understrength due to Springbok calls.
However, the Sharks lost their way in the second half of that game, and while the drive and commitment they showed in coming back from a 22-5 deficit against the Dragons in Newport in their most recent game underlined the growth in their team culture, they haven’t played well enough to satisfy their coach.
The Sharks conspired against themselves with some poor discipline and a slow start, with that latter part being an identifiable area of concern.
Even though they were good overall in the first half in Galway, even there they were slow out of the blocks, as they were in the games in the Currie Cup that they used as their preparation for the new URC season.
They have made a habit of coming from behind to win and winning late, with their last three wins effectively being secured with late scores, but of course Plumtree would prefer them not to stress him out like that in every game.
I thought we were pretty passive tonight and lacked urgency. We’ve got stuff to fix in that space. We didn’t really execute our plan.
Coach John Plumtree
And after the Newport game, some of the things he said in the post-match press conference were reminiscent of what he would have said last season, and was a common theme from coaches who came before him (Sean Everitt and Robert du Preez the most recent examples).
“I thought we were pretty passive tonight and lacked urgency. We’ve got stuff to fix in that space. We didn’t really execute our plan,” Plumtree said.
“Our discipline was poor, and we allowed them to apply scoreboard pressure. So it’s not good. The only positive for me is that we managed to stay in the contest the whole way.
“We found some moments where we were able to score a try to stay in the game, and we were pretty lucky to just get the win.”
Indeed, they were, though you could probably say that of their two winning Currie Cup play-off games too.
This will be Plumtree’s concern — though his team is finding a way to win, which is what champion teams do, they should really be dealing more comfortably with the likes of the Dragons.
On paper at least they face a tougher game on Saturday in Treviso, as Benetton came into the competition as one of the teams expected to continue a strong upward graph trend in their performance.
But it hasn’t turned out that way yet for Benetton, who were well beaten by Glasgow Warriors in the second week and were again outplayed, this time at home, by Leinster.
Plumtree would always have known that winning the Currie Cup would create an additional challenge for his players, as it is natural for a trophy to lead to an emotional high that it is difficult to cast aside.
Perhaps that is what he meant when he referred to the team not being emotionally where he wanted them.
Improvement needed for Sharks to beat URC bogey
Squad needs to start well this time, says coach John Plumtree
If the Sharks don’t pick up several aspects of their game in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) tour match against Benetton at the weekend they could be in danger of sparking talk of the URC being a bogey competition for them.
Coach John Plumtree spoke about the need to start well this time around after last season’s poor start created the negative momentum that led to an abysmal 14th-placed finish.
It did go well in the first half of their first game of the season, with a 27-7 lead over Connacht in Galway an accurate summation of their potential, even at a stage when still understrength due to Springbok calls.
However, the Sharks lost their way in the second half of that game, and while the drive and commitment they showed in coming back from a 22-5 deficit against the Dragons in Newport in their most recent game underlined the growth in their team culture, they haven’t played well enough to satisfy their coach.
The Sharks conspired against themselves with some poor discipline and a slow start, with that latter part being an identifiable area of concern.
Even though they were good overall in the first half in Galway, even there they were slow out of the blocks, as they were in the games in the Currie Cup that they used as their preparation for the new URC season.
They have made a habit of coming from behind to win and winning late, with their last three wins effectively being secured with late scores, but of course Plumtree would prefer them not to stress him out like that in every game.
And after the Newport game, some of the things he said in the post-match press conference were reminiscent of what he would have said last season, and was a common theme from coaches who came before him (Sean Everitt and Robert du Preez the most recent examples).
“I thought we were pretty passive tonight and lacked urgency. We’ve got stuff to fix in that space. We didn’t really execute our plan,” Plumtree said.
“Our discipline was poor, and we allowed them to apply scoreboard pressure. So it’s not good. The only positive for me is that we managed to stay in the contest the whole way.
“We found some moments where we were able to score a try to stay in the game, and we were pretty lucky to just get the win.”
Indeed, they were, though you could probably say that of their two winning Currie Cup play-off games too.
This will be Plumtree’s concern — though his team is finding a way to win, which is what champion teams do, they should really be dealing more comfortably with the likes of the Dragons.
On paper at least they face a tougher game on Saturday in Treviso, as Benetton came into the competition as one of the teams expected to continue a strong upward graph trend in their performance.
But it hasn’t turned out that way yet for Benetton, who were well beaten by Glasgow Warriors in the second week and were again outplayed, this time at home, by Leinster.
Plumtree would always have known that winning the Currie Cup would create an additional challenge for his players, as it is natural for a trophy to lead to an emotional high that it is difficult to cast aside.
Perhaps that is what he meant when he referred to the team not being emotionally where he wanted them.
SuperSport.com
GAVIN RICH: Lions deliver, but URC trips over its own feet with early kick-offs
Wolhuter hungry to make his mark in the URC
Jake White upbeat on Bulls winning URC title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.