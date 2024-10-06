Jake White to use Bok star Moodie at centre this season

Bulls coach Jake White has indicated he will increasingly use Springbok utility back Canan Moodie at centre in this season’s United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.

Moodie, who has established himself as a flying winger, was paired with inside centre David Kriel in the Bulls’ commanding 47-21 bonus-point win over Irish side Ulster at Loftus on Saturday where he impressed with his general play.

In the Springbok set-up, competition is fierce among outside backs with coach Rassie Erasmus having a pool of players such as Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux and Makazole Mapimpi to choose from.

Among the centres, Erasmus has experienced campaigners like Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel in his selection pool.