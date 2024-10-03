Home crowd to give Bok Women a boost

Zintle Mpupha during the SA national women's training session on Tuesday at Hamilton Rugby Club in Cape Town. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
She has played on the world’s biggest rugby stages but on Saturday, Zintle Mpupha does not want to be anywhere else than at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium, fuelled by a home crowd rooting for the Springbok Women.
“Yes, it is the most special thing, and it is really as if we have an extra player on the field when the supporters are out there in their numbers — the energy we get from them is just something else,” the 30-year-old midfielder said as the Springbok Women prepare for their second match of WXV 2 against Australia.
“It is an exciting prospect, to run out in front of a home crowd and against a top-ranked team like Australia [seventh] who played well in their impressive win over Wales last weekend.
“They have highly skilled athletes in that team and they are worthy of their status in the game.
“We have not played against them in recent years, so that adds to the challenge.
“We have shown good physicality in our play and especially our set piece is working fine, so we can upset them.
“If we play well within our structure and execute the game plan we have for this match, it will bring us results I believe.”
Mpupha has run out at iconic venues such as Twickenham, Stade de France and Eden Park in a career that spans two Rugby World Cup Sevens and a Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, not to mention the recent Olympic Games in Paris, but the journey is far from over for the versatile athlete, who also played international cricket for her country.
“It’s something to be grateful for, having been afforded those opportunities playing rugby provided me, but as we speak, the fire burns as bright now, playing in my first WXV tournament,” she said.
“It is a brilliant tournament, especially for the Springbok Women, as we need this to improve while also getting our act together for next year’s Rugby World Cup in England.
“There is something special brewing with this Springbok Women squad.
“I played my first Test in 2018 and I can honestly say we are in a very good spot now as a squad,” said the centre, who has been capped 22 times and is one of only two players who has scored 100 Test points, along with Libbie Janse van Rensburg, in the green and gold.
“The well-versed saying of leaving the jersey in a better place is certainly something that appealed to me from the start and that is still driving and making me get up in the morning.
“I think we have moved on such a lot from those early years and more is to come.
“The work is not done for this squad and I believe we can go out and show that this weekend. If we can do that in front of as many fans as possible, the better the occasion will be.”
Home crowd to give Bok Women a boost
Springbok Women prepare for their second match of WXV 2 against Australia at Athlone Stadium
She has played on the world’s biggest rugby stages but on Saturday, Zintle Mpupha does not want to be anywhere else than at Cape Town’s Athlone Stadium, fuelled by a home crowd rooting for the Springbok Women.
“Yes, it is the most special thing, and it is really as if we have an extra player on the field when the supporters are out there in their numbers — the energy we get from them is just something else,” the 30-year-old midfielder said as the Springbok Women prepare for their second match of WXV 2 against Australia.
“It is an exciting prospect, to run out in front of a home crowd and against a top-ranked team like Australia [seventh] who played well in their impressive win over Wales last weekend.
“They have highly skilled athletes in that team and they are worthy of their status in the game.
“We have not played against them in recent years, so that adds to the challenge.
“We have shown good physicality in our play and especially our set piece is working fine, so we can upset them.
“If we play well within our structure and execute the game plan we have for this match, it will bring us results I believe.”
Mpupha has run out at iconic venues such as Twickenham, Stade de France and Eden Park in a career that spans two Rugby World Cup Sevens and a Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, not to mention the recent Olympic Games in Paris, but the journey is far from over for the versatile athlete, who also played international cricket for her country.
“It’s something to be grateful for, having been afforded those opportunities playing rugby provided me, but as we speak, the fire burns as bright now, playing in my first WXV tournament,” she said.
“It is a brilliant tournament, especially for the Springbok Women, as we need this to improve while also getting our act together for next year’s Rugby World Cup in England.
“There is something special brewing with this Springbok Women squad.
“I played my first Test in 2018 and I can honestly say we are in a very good spot now as a squad,” said the centre, who has been capped 22 times and is one of only two players who has scored 100 Test points, along with Libbie Janse van Rensburg, in the green and gold.
“The well-versed saying of leaving the jersey in a better place is certainly something that appealed to me from the start and that is still driving and making me get up in the morning.
“I think we have moved on such a lot from those early years and more is to come.
“The work is not done for this squad and I believe we can go out and show that this weekend. If we can do that in front of as many fans as possible, the better the occasion will be.”
SA Rugby Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.