Wolhuter hungry to make his mark in the URC

Kade Wolhuter has overcome a string of serious injuries and hopes to get a full season under the belt for the lions in the URC. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
With his first United Rugby Championship (URC) match under his belt, Lions flyhalf Kade Wolhuter is keen to build on that success as he looks forward to a full campaign to showcase his talent.
The 23-year-old put a frustrating few years behind him and made his mark in the No 10 jersey for the Lions as they beat Ulster in their opening match, and with Wolhuter playing the kind of rugby that saw him widely recognised as a future star before a series of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries sidelined him.
He contributed a try, two conversions and two penalties in that game. And he says this season of the URC represents a new start to his career.
“It’s been a long and difficult five years of my career and not quite what I expected. But I think it’s good. I think my setbacks and disappointments are going to do me well in the long run. It’s made me work even harder. I’m really optimistic about what’s to come,” said Wolhuter.
“The whole aim for me to come to the Lions was to get game time, so I’m very positive going into this new season. I really want to get a full season behind me. I’m just looking forward to playing rugby again and putting my name out there, and to be able to fight for a starting place in the No 10 jersey.”
The young star is a great admirer of the intensity of the URC and the role it has played in preparing a new generation of young South Africans for the step up to a place in the national team.
“What the URC has brought is a lot more Test match type rugby. There are a bunch of young players who’ve made that step up and really put their hands up. I think when you get thrown in the deep end like that it’s a simple case of sink or swim. I thrive under that.
“I enjoy the pressure of that 10 jersey. I enjoy leading a team and being the general in that position. It’s a privilege to feel that pressure and not everyone is able to experience that. It’s something I’m looking forward to getting more of this season.
“The youngsters coming through into the Springbok set-up now like Jordan [Hendrikse], Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] or Quan [Horn] have done exceptionally well. So I think there is opportunity.”
