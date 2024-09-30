Bok lock Etzebeth will keep pushing his body for the national cause

Eben Etzebeth receives his 128 Springbok cap, making him the most-capped player, from the former player who held the record of 127, Victor Matfield, at the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Playing his record-breaking 128th Test for the Springboks was a bittersweet experience for lock Eben Etzebeth.
The usually stoic second-rower admitted to feeling a little emotional when the national anthem was performed at Mbombela Stadium before the Boks’ clash against Argentina on Saturday, where a 48-7 win secured the 2024 Rugby Championship for SA.
“Things go through your head. I thought of my dad who used to look down from the stands,” he said of his late dad Harry, who died in 2023.
“He probably poured a few brandies for the angels up there. To see my daughter and my wife on the side of the field was special. The previous milestone I had she wasn’t born yet. It is incredible to be a dad. I was thankful.
“The guys really showed up tonight [Saturday],” he said of the Springboks’ emphatic victory.
“The Rugby Championship was on the line. It was a final for us. They tried to make it special for me. It will always be a team sport and the trophy was the big thing.”
Etzebeth was spared media duties in the build-up to the Test. The lock was conscious of not letting his record-breaking achievement overtake the bigger task at hand.
“With social media these days it is difficult not to see it, or get it out of your head. You have to put that aside and perform over 80 minutes.
“We are all professional. The coaches expect us to perform.”
With Etzebeth now the most-capped Springbok, fans will no doubt wonder about his longevity at Test level. He made his debut in 2012 but the span of his career is yet to match that of Frans Steyn, Victor Matfield or Os du Randt.
Should Etzebeth, who turns 33 at the end of October, stretch his career to the next Rugby World Cup, he would be likely to have crossed the 150-Test mark.
“For me, it is about staying fit and pushing the body as far as it can go. I made no secret about it. I play rugby to play for this team. To play at my club and be selected for the national side, that is my ultimate.
“I’ll keep on pushing and training hard to perform for my club. Hopefully the coaches will keep on selecting me.
“I can’t put a number on it. I never share my goals and stuff with the public. I keep it close to my heart. If the body is good, I’ll continue to go.”
Bok lock Etzebeth will keep pushing his body for the national cause
With Eben Etzebeth now the most-capped Springbok, fans will no doubt wonder about his longevity at Test level
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Playing his record-breaking 128th Test for the Springboks was a bittersweet experience for lock Eben Etzebeth.
The usually stoic second-rower admitted to feeling a little emotional when the national anthem was performed at Mbombela Stadium before the Boks’ clash against Argentina on Saturday, where a 48-7 win secured the 2024 Rugby Championship for SA.
“Things go through your head. I thought of my dad who used to look down from the stands,” he said of his late dad Harry, who died in 2023.
“He probably poured a few brandies for the angels up there. To see my daughter and my wife on the side of the field was special. The previous milestone I had she wasn’t born yet. It is incredible to be a dad. I was thankful.
“I was one of the biggest Springbok supporters as a laaitie. I still can’t believe I’ve been bestowed this honour. It’s a bit surreal.”
Etzebeth stressed, however, the cherry on top was the win. “You can’t celebrate moments like this when you lose.”
He thanked his teammates for their commitment to the cause and the coaching staff for “coming up with plans”.
“To celebrate this moment with teammates, people who really care about each other, is special.
“I’ve been with some of these guys for three World Cups, winning two. They have been there from day one. I could not have reached this milestone without those players.
“The guys really showed up tonight [Saturday],” he said of the Springboks’ emphatic victory.
“The Rugby Championship was on the line. It was a final for us. They tried to make it special for me. It will always be a team sport and the trophy was the big thing.”
Etzebeth was spared media duties in the build-up to the Test. The lock was conscious of not letting his record-breaking achievement overtake the bigger task at hand.
“With social media these days it is difficult not to see it, or get it out of your head. You have to put that aside and perform over 80 minutes.
“We are all professional. The coaches expect us to perform.”
With Etzebeth now the most-capped Springbok, fans will no doubt wonder about his longevity at Test level. He made his debut in 2012 but the span of his career is yet to match that of Frans Steyn, Victor Matfield or Os du Randt.
Should Etzebeth, who turns 33 at the end of October, stretch his career to the next Rugby World Cup, he would be likely to have crossed the 150-Test mark.
“For me, it is about staying fit and pushing the body as far as it can go. I made no secret about it. I play rugby to play for this team. To play at my club and be selected for the national side, that is my ultimate.
“I’ll keep on pushing and training hard to perform for my club. Hopefully the coaches will keep on selecting me.
“I can’t put a number on it. I never share my goals and stuff with the public. I keep it close to my heart. If the body is good, I’ll continue to go.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.