Wiese fired up for new season with Bulls

Cobus Wiese is ready to make his first start for the Bulls in the Rugby Championship at the weekend. Picture: THE BULLS
When Jake White was coaching SA to a second Rugby World Cup trophy in 2007, Cobus Wiese was a 10-year-old boy running around his parents’ Northern Cape farm and tackling his older brother Jasper.
Now Cobus is preparing for his first United Rugby Championship (URC) season under White’s watchful eye at the Bulls, who begin their campaign against Edinburgh Rugby at Loftus Versfeld this weekend.
And that 10-year-old boy is now an almost 2m tall, 116kg powerhouse who will add significantly to the physical presence of the Bulls this season.
“Jasper and I didn’t grow up in a gym. We worked on the farm,” Cobus said. “I’m excited. It’s always good to be able to step into a successful team like the Bulls, which has been in the URC playoffs every season.
“I think Jake [White] is an incredible rugby brain, and I certainly came back to SA with the desire to grow my game even more. The quality of players in this group is incredible. I think my role is to try to add my bit to hopefully take this team all the way this season. I learnt a lot up north and I’m looking forward to sharing some of that with my teammates. And from the start it was really easy to settle in here at Loftus. It felt like I’d been a part of this team for years.”
That feeling of belonging, especially in a family sense, is core to Cobus’ personality. He’s incredibly close with Jasper, and their wives even gave birth less than a week from each other.
“We’re a very close family and we’ve been through a lot together. If Jasper and I don’t talk every day, then I’ll phone him twice the next day,” he said.
Family is indeed a large part of the reason Cobus decided to return to SA after a successful run with the Sale Sharks.
“Our decision to return to SA was mainly based around family. Last year July our daughter arrived, and family is first for me. So for me to see my daughter in the arms of their ouma and oupa is a greater reward than pounds in my bank account. When there was a chance to come to the Bulls, I took it.”
And the hardships all families go through has also shaped Cobus’ rugby perspective and the role of the game in his life. In 2019, the family dealt with the sudden loss of their sister when she was hit by a bus in Cape Town.
“It was unexpected to lose our sister at 29 in an accident. But we believe she’s in a better place and that gives you a lot of comfort.
“So when it comes to rugby, the most important thing is not to put your identity in your rugby results. We’re blessed to do what we do and get paid for it. The great thing about rugby is that you get another chance next weekend. The season is long.”
And this season Wiese, once a 10-year-old farm boy, could well help his new team finally harvest that URC crown.
Wiese fired up for new season with Bulls
Bulls begin their URC campaign against Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday
