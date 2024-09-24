Sport / Rugby

Kremer to miss Rugby Championship decider in blow to Pumas

24 September 2024 - 13:27
by Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Marcos Kremer. Picture: GASPAFOTOS/MB MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES
Marcos Kremer. Picture: GASPAFOTOS/MB MEDIA/GETTY IMAGES

Influential Argentina loose forward Marcos Kremer will miss his country’s decisive Rugby Championship clash against SA this weekend after hurting his knee in last Saturday’s home win over the Springboks, the Argentine Rugby Union said.

Kremer hobbled off midway through the second half of Argentina’s 29-28 home victory over the World Cup winners in Santiago del Estero and was left out of the 28-man squad for SA where the two countries meet again in Mbombela on Saturday.

The experienced Kremer’s absence will be a blow to the Pumas’ hopes of another upset win as they need a bonus point victory at the Mbombela Stadium to snatch the Rugby Championship away from top of the table SA.

The Springboks have a five-point lead over Argentina in the standings going into the final round of this year’s southern hemisphere championship.

Kremer, who has 72 caps, is the only omission among the forwards from the squad from last week’s Test but among the backs Ignacio Mendy, Matias Orlando and Justo Piccardo have been cut for the trip as the size of the squad is reduced to 28.

Squad:

Backs: Tomas Albornoz, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Bautista Delguy, Gonzalo Garcia, Rodrigo Isgro, Juan Cruz Mallia, Matias Moroni,

Forwards: Bautista Bernasconi, Ignacio Calles, Pedro Delgado, Thomas Gallo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, Julian Montoya, Joaquin Oviedo, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Ignacio Ruiz, Joel Sclavi, Lucio Sordoni. Reuters

Boks taking no chances against Los Pumas

Jaguares have an outside chance of usurping the Springboks to Rugby Championship title
Sport
5 days ago

Final gives Sharks a chance to further hone game

Currie Cup showdown against Lions and then on to the URC campaign
Sport
5 days ago

Bledisloe ensures no dead rubber as ailing Wallabies host All Blacks

The Wallabies have not held the symbol of trans-Tasman Sea rugby supremacy since 2002
Sport
5 days ago

Lions coach Nkosi’s shot at redemption

Currie Cup finalists face Sharks, the only team to have beaten them this season
Sport
6 days ago

Sacha kept mum on injuries in All Blacks Tests

Star flyhalf has a knee injury but should be available for end-of-year tour.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Broos calls up Bucs’ striker Mabasa
Sport / Soccer
2.
Makgopa at the double as Pirates down Polokwane
Sport / Soccer
3.
Etzebeth set to become most-capped Springbok in ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Wolvaardt’s Proteas to get full-time coach after ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sharks hero Jordan Hendrikse produces a kick from the heavens

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: All Blacks have greater cause for concern than Boks

Opinion / Columnists

Boks taking no chances against Los Pumas

Sport / Rugby

Final gives Sharks a chance to further hone game

Sport / Rugby

Bledisloe ensures no dead rubber as ailing Wallabies host All Blacks

Sport / Rugby

Lions coach Nkosi’s shot at redemption

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.