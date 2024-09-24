Etzebeth set to become most-capped Springbok in decider

Lock Eben Etzebeth will become the most-capped Springbok on Saturday, overtaking Victor Matfield’s record of 127 Tests. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Lock Eben Etzebeth is set to become the most capped SA rugby international in the Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in Mbombela on Saturday as the Springboks also offer a rare start to flyhalf Manie Libbok.
Etzebeth is preparing to play in his 128th Test and move one ahead of former second-row forward Victor Matfield as SA seek the point they need to claim the southern hemisphere championship for the fifth time.
They would have done so already had Libbok not missed a late penalty from in front of the posts during last weekend’s 29-28 defeat in Argentina that leaves the South Americans within five points of the Springboks in second place on the table.
Argentina must win with a try-scoring bonus point and deny SA any points to claim their first Rugby Championship title.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has brought back his experienced players for Saturday’s fixture after making 10 changes for the previous game.
Manie Libbok will start at flyhalf for the Springboks against Argentina on Saturday
Cheslin Kolbe returns on the wing, Damian de Allende at inside centre, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi on the flank, Etzebeth starts in the second row, Frans Malherbe is at prop and Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker.
“As a former Springbok I can attest to what a massive achievement it will be for Eben to become the most capped Springbok ever and we want to make this a special and memorable occasion for him,” Erasmus said.
“If we can win the title it would be a massive occasion for the team and Eben as an individual.”
Libbok has been entrusted with the No 10 jersey despite his poor kicking record off the tee, with Handré Pollard on the bench as one of three backs, with scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and centre Lukhanyo Am.
“Manie’s general play is fantastic and he brings a lot of energy and playmaking abilities to the backline,” Erasmus said.
“He dictates play well, so we back Manie fully to do the job for us at flyhalf.
“It’s not just up to him to find solutions for his goal-kicking; it is something we have to do as a team, and we are working on a plan.”
Both Kolbe and starting scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse can also kick off the tee.
With the title well in sight for the Boks, Erasmus said though there was only one permutation that would deny the Boks the title, their goal was to win the match and finish the competition on high note.
“We know it’s not going to be easy because Argentina really believe they have what it takes to win the title, and they showed that anything is possible by defeating New Zealand at home and registering a record-breaking victory over Australia as well,” the Bok coach said.
“So though we are close to claiming the title, we are taking nothing for granted.
“The Pumas are a lot like South Africans. They come from a country where their players have also had to overcome great challenges to be where they are today, and this is the first time in history they have a shot at winning the trophy.
“So they’ll come out guns blazing because they have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”
Springbok squad: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am Reuters
Etzebeth set to become most-capped Springbok in decider
Manie Libbok backed at pivot for showdown with Argentina
