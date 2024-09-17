Moerat to lead new-look Springbok team in Argentina

Salmaan Moerat will captain the Springboks against Argentina this weekend. Pisture: MORGAN HANCOCK/GETTY IMAGS
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes to his starting team for their penultimate Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero on Saturday.
Salmaan Moerat (lock) leads a new-look team in a match which would see the Boks claim the championship title for the first time since 2019, should they avoid defeat by the in-form Pumas.
The five players retaining their starting places from the team that defeated New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town are Ox Nche (prop), Ruan Nortjé (lock), Jasper Wiese (No 8), Handré Pollard (flyhalf) and Jesse Kriel (centre).
Lukhanyo Am (centre) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) are moved from the bench to a starting position from that match-23, while Eben Etzebeth (lock) goes the other way to join the retained Bomb Squad of Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp (both props), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith (both loose forwards) and Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf).
Jan-Hendrik Wessels (hooker) and Manie Libbok (utility back) come in to complete a bench once again comprising six forwards and two backs.
Etzebeth will equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field.
Returning to the starting lineup after previously appearing in the competition are Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi (wings), Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Ben-Jason Dixon and Marco van Staden (loose forwards) and Thomas du Toit (prop), along with Moerat.
“It would be amazing to wrap up the Rugby Championship title this weekend, but it won’t be easy, and we have a bigger picture in mind as well, which is to build squad depth with an eye on the 2027 World Cup,” Erasmus said.
“The only way we can do that is to expose the younger players to tough opposition under difficult circumstances, and so far, all of them have risen to that challenge.
“We’re excited about this squad and to see what the younger players can do in pretty tough playing conditions with such a passionate support base in Argentina and also at a new stadium.
“The fact that Los Pumas are still in the running for the title for the first time will drive their team and supporters even more.
“We have no doubt we will be tested to the limit as a team and the players as individuals, and we are excited to see how they deal with the pressures that come with playing here.”
Erasmus opted to rest seven players for the trip: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe and Bongi Mbonambi.
The Bok coach said it was important to not deviate from his policy of giving his wider squad game time as they continue to balance playing time and expose the younger players to top-quality opposition as they build towards the Rugby World Cup in Australia.
SA Rugby Communications
SA squad: Aphelele Fassi; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortjé, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché. Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok.
