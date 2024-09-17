Fassi wants to make the most of his second coming for the Boks

Aphelele Fassi improved his all-round game which led to a recall to the Springbok setup. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
The second coming is on for older and wiser Springbok utility back Aphelele Fassi.
The Boks and Sharks utility back recently returned to the national set-up after he was dropped after a pedestrian showing in SA’s loss to Wales in Bloemfontein in 2022.
Fassi’s defensive prowess came under intense scrutiny and he left the camp under strict instructions to improve his tackling and defensive game to be considered again in the national side.
Then injury struck while playing for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) but he recovered to play a starring role for the Durban side on their way to beating Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final earlier in 2024.
Fassi, 26, was recalled to the Test arena when the Springboks played Wales in the one-off Test in London and he has re-established himself in the national team with good performances in limited opportunities.
“It’s been great to be back in the Springbok set-up. In fact it has been a blessing and an honour to be back, I am just trying to play to the best of my ability,” Fassi said while admitting time away from the Springboks and struggling with injuries took its toll.
“It was a difficult period of my rugby career because I suffered back-to-back injuries and I was out of action for close to six months. I had to be strong mentally to get back and be able to play again.
“I want to thank Sharks coaches for getting me back to a good mental and physical state, because of that I was able to put on good performances. One of the important things that I did was to be honest with yourself during that period.
“In a rugby space, is more about being able to take what you have and what you want to work on and just be honest with yourself.”
For a while he was the forgotten man for the Springboks but he rolled up his sleeves and continued to work hard on his game for the Sharks and his performances did not go unnoticed.
“It was a good season for the Sharks, we did not start strongly but it was good how we finished by winning the Challenge Cup in London. That gave us a good platform for the coming URC season.”
Fassi could not hide his excitement when he was recalled to the Springboks.
“I was happy to be back with the Boks and be able to play a few Test matches this season. I am in a good environment, it is a cliché but every rugby player wants to play for the Springboks.
“It is never easy to be at that level but I am grateful to have the opportunity to learn from the best players. Springboks pride themselves with healthy competition, it is never a thing of feeling bad if something happens to you.
“Having the opportunity to say I am going to help whoever is ahead of me, that is one thing that has been mentioned a lot. People can see you can pick a squad of 15 or 23 and you will find people helping each other and that’s what we do all the time.”
One of the highlights of his season was when he was included in the starting line-up for the win over the All Blacks at Ellis Park he returned with a good performance despite having received a yellow card early in the game.
“Honestly speaking I was shocked, but it is good when a coach has faith in you and what they try to build. When that opportunity came, I told myself you have to grab it with both hands.
“Everyone wants to play the big games, to be able to play in that game at Ellis Park was amazing and I am grateful for the opportunity. I managed to sleep the night before, I was only shocked when it was announced but after that everything sailed smoothly.
“It wasn’t anything different because I play fullback at club level and that’s my preferred position. I wouldn't say my training week was different or anything like that, you have a group of players who have your back and wants the best for you. You feel comfortable when you are doing things when people back you.”
Facing the haka for the first time can be daunting but Fassi was not intimidated.
“It was my first experience of the Haka but I wouldn’t say it was any different. I actually couldn’t hear it because of the noise that was there inside the stadium. Also, it was because I was consumed and focused on the task at hand on the day.”
