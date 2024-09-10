Springboks rest several players for Argentina Test

Johan Grobbelaar in action for the Springboks in their Test match against Portugal in July. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled hooker Johan Grobbelaar, but left several World Cup winners at home as the Springboks go to Argentina for their potentially decisive Rugby Championship Test in Santiago on September 21.
Erasmus said after Saturday's 18-12 victory over New Zealand in Cape Town that took his side to the cusp of a first Rugby Championship title win since 2019, that he would split his squad in two, with a group of players staying in SA for the home Test with Argentina a week later.
The Springboks lead the standings with 18 points from four games, ahead of second-placed Argentina on 10, and victory will clinch the trophy for the fifth time in their history.
Grobbelaar did not play in the back-to-back wins over New Zealand but with Malcolm Marx the only other specialist hooker in the party, is likely to get a run in Argentina.
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Frans Malherbe (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (flyhalf), Damian de Allende (centre), Cheslin Kolbe (wing) and Willie le Roux (fullback) all remain at home to manage their workload.
“We have been open about our policy to try to give as many players in our wider squad as possible a chance to play against the top teams in the world,” Erasmus said.
“We believe playing against Argentina in Santiago, where we are expecting a massive encounter in front of a hostile crowd, will serve as a great test for this group of players.
“The players we decided to rest have really done their bit this season and their bodies deserve a break, so we thought the best for them would be to enjoy a break and spend time with their families.
“All of the players in the 28-man squad have been in the set-up this year and have proved their worth, so we are delighted to give them an opportunity to face Argentina on their home ground.
“Argentina proved last week what a force they can be at home by defeating the Wallabies 67-27 in Santa Fe, so we know how tough the match will be and this is exactly what we want our players to experience as we continue to build the group for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.”
Erasmus has named only two centres in Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel, but flyhalf Handré Pollard can cover the No 12 jersey and utility back Canan Moodie the No 13.
Manie Libbok, who featured at flyhalf during the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023, but has barely had a look in since with the emergence of Feinberg-Mngomezulu, could also get a rare run in the team.
SA squad:
Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp
Springboks rest several players for Argentina Test
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has recalled hooker Johan Grobbelaar, but left several World Cup winners at home as the Springboks go to Argentina for their potentially decisive Rugby Championship Test in Santiago on September 21.
Erasmus said after Saturday's 18-12 victory over New Zealand in Cape Town that took his side to the cusp of a first Rugby Championship title win since 2019, that he would split his squad in two, with a group of players staying in SA for the home Test with Argentina a week later.
The Springboks lead the standings with 18 points from four games, ahead of second-placed Argentina on 10, and victory will clinch the trophy for the fifth time in their history.
Grobbelaar did not play in the back-to-back wins over New Zealand but with Malcolm Marx the only other specialist hooker in the party, is likely to get a run in Argentina.
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Frans Malherbe (prop), Pieter-Steph du Toit (loose forward), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (flyhalf), Damian de Allende (centre), Cheslin Kolbe (wing) and Willie le Roux (fullback) all remain at home to manage their workload.
“We have been open about our policy to try to give as many players in our wider squad as possible a chance to play against the top teams in the world,” Erasmus said.
“We believe playing against Argentina in Santiago, where we are expecting a massive encounter in front of a hostile crowd, will serve as a great test for this group of players.
“The players we decided to rest have really done their bit this season and their bodies deserve a break, so we thought the best for them would be to enjoy a break and spend time with their families.
“All of the players in the 28-man squad have been in the set-up this year and have proved their worth, so we are delighted to give them an opportunity to face Argentina on their home ground.
“Argentina proved last week what a force they can be at home by defeating the Wallabies 67-27 in Santa Fe, so we know how tough the match will be and this is exactly what we want our players to experience as we continue to build the group for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.”
Erasmus has named only two centres in Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel, but flyhalf Handré Pollard can cover the No 12 jersey and utility back Canan Moodie the No 13.
Manie Libbok, who featured at flyhalf during the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023, but has barely had a look in since with the emergence of Feinberg-Mngomezulu, could also get a rare run in the team.
SA squad:
Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp
Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx
Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortjé
Loose forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese
Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels
Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard
Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Jesse Kriel
Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi
Utility back: Canan Moodie Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.