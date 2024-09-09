Competition boosts Boks as Erasmus looks to 2027

Coach Rassie Erasmus has praised the competitive spirit within his Springbok squad after they took a giant step towards the Rugby Championship title with a hard-fought 18-12 victory over New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.
It was a far from-perfect performance from the world champions but they have now beaten the All Blacks four times consecutively for the first time in 75 years and again finished the game the stronger to end their rivals’ Rugby Championship hopes.
The Springboks have several players well into their 30s who will be touch-and-go for the 2027 Rugby World Cup title defence, but also an exciting group of youngsters that have been given opportunities in recent matches, not least flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
“We are at a stage where there are young guys knocking hard on the door,” Erasmus told reporters. “You can handle it two ways: see it as competition, or rather prolonging the senior players’ careers because they only play every second or third match.
“The older guys will try making it [to the 2027 World Cup] if their bodies will allow it. And the younger guys must get enough Test experience. It is a good mix of trying to build together for the next few years.”
The Springboks trailed 9-3 at halftime in Cape Town and were second best, but some frank discussion at the break turned around their fortunes.
“The players were a bit too emotional when we started and we were not accurate. But after halftime we calmed down and started playing better,” Erasmus said. “Where they beat us was the breakdown. We were second best.”
Erasmus will continue to rotate players for the remainder of the Rugby Championship, splitting his squad into two groups for the away clash with Argentina on September 21 that is followed by a home fixture against the South Americans a week later.
“The guys who will play away in Argentina are already known. That has been announced internally. We will send one group to there and one group will remain in SA for the home game,” he said.
Competition boosts Boks as Erasmus looks to 2027
Coach Rassie Erasmus has praised the competitive spirit within his Springbok squad after they took a giant step towards the Rugby Championship title with a hard-fought 18-12 victory over New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.
It was a far from-perfect performance from the world champions but they have now beaten the All Blacks four times consecutively for the first time in 75 years and again finished the game the stronger to end their rivals’ Rugby Championship hopes.
The Springboks have several players well into their 30s who will be touch-and-go for the 2027 Rugby World Cup title defence, but also an exciting group of youngsters that have been given opportunities in recent matches, not least flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
“We are at a stage where there are young guys knocking hard on the door,” Erasmus told reporters. “You can handle it two ways: see it as competition, or rather prolonging the senior players’ careers because they only play every second or third match.
“The older guys will try making it [to the 2027 World Cup] if their bodies will allow it. And the younger guys must get enough Test experience. It is a good mix of trying to build together for the next few years.”
The Springboks trailed 9-3 at halftime in Cape Town and were second best, but some frank discussion at the break turned around their fortunes.
“The players were a bit too emotional when we started and we were not accurate. But after halftime we calmed down and started playing better,” Erasmus said. “Where they beat us was the breakdown. We were second best.”
Erasmus will continue to rotate players for the remainder of the Rugby Championship, splitting his squad into two groups for the away clash with Argentina on September 21 that is followed by a home fixture against the South Americans a week later.
“The guys who will play away in Argentina are already known. That has been announced internally. We will send one group to there and one group will remain in SA for the home game,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nothing to crow about, Erasmus says as Boks keep it humble
GAVIN RICH: Winning through growing pains makes for big Bok triumph
Boks have need for speed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.