Sport / Rugby

Siya Kolisi leaves French club Racing 92 to rejoin Sharks

Springbok captain's contract was due to end in 2026

08 September 2024 - 20:28
by Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Siya Kolisi of the Springboks, centre, scores a try against New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, September 7 2024. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Siya Kolisi of the Springboks, centre, scores a try against New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, September 7 2024. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed he has ended his association with French club Racing 92 to rejoin the Sharks in Durban, ending months of speculation over his future at club level.

He said he had negotiated an exit after a single season in the French Top 14, having struggled with injury and his form. The two-time Rugby World Cup winner’s contract was due to end in 2026.

“We reached an agreement with the club. I am grateful for the way they handled the situation,” he told French daily L’Equipe on Sunday.

“When I arrived in Paris, I didn’t know what the future of my international career was but when I started playing for the national team again (in June), I realised that my body has no rest. And above all, if I play for South Africa, I miss three months of the Top 14 season. I am very well paid and it makes me feel like I am stealing from Racing.

“So, for me, my physical health and the club, I want to do what is right, I don’t want to only invest half of myself. When they recruited me, they thought they had a full-time Siya Kolisi. But I love playing for South Africa so much, I want to continue with the Springboks.”

The 33-year-old Kolisi, who scored a try for the Springboks as they beat New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town on Saturday, will be heading back to Sharks.

“It was the last club I was at before coming to Racing, and all my friends and family are there,” he told L’Equipe.

Reuters 

Nothing to crow about, Erasmus says as Boks keep it humble

Head coach provides sobering perspective after 18-12 triumph over All Blacks in Cape Town
Sport
2 hours ago

Determined defence helps Boks down Kiwis

SA were technically short of their lofty standards in set pieces but tackled other areas with aplomb
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Three female athletes, three male ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Paralympic Kirsty Weir hopes her ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Springboks wait and see on Siya Kolisi
Sport / Rugby
4.
Boks have need for speed
Sport / Rugby
5.
Determined defence helps Boks down Kiwis
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Siya Kolisi shrugs off injury with return to training field

Sport / Rugby

Boks have need for speed

Sport / Rugby

Bok World Cup stars back from injury to face All Blacks

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.