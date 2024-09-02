Sacha on how Boks stood firm

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a fine game for the Boks against the All Blacks, but says there is still room for improvement. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The All Blacks may have stolen the march on the Springboks in the opening hour of their Rugby Championship Test at Ellis Park, but the hosts firmed their resolve when it mattered noted star performer Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
The Boks delivered a superb rearguard action to win 31-27 after they were 27-17 behind with 12 minutes remaining.
The Boks were less alert than the visitors when All Blacks' wing Caleb Clarke ran in tries in each half, but they hardened up when it mattered. “We spoke about soft moments, but at the end, there were no soft moments. Great defence, great discipline in their half to keep them strangled,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
“It says a lot about the buy-in of the individuals. The respect for our coaches and our supporters. That was a dogfight out there,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu pointing his right thumb over his shoulder.
“It wasn't our cleanest, most clinical performance, which is good for next week. To do that against the All Blacks at Ellis Park when things are not going your way summarises the Springboks.”
The 22-year-old delivered another assertive performance. He plays with authority and to the limit. That, however, occasionally invites error. “Personally, it went all right. Still things to fix, a few mistakes.”
The flyhalf should be well pleased with his first performance against the All Blacks. He contributed 16 points but missed his first conversion under slightly bizarre circumstances.
“The shot clock wasn't up. I had no way of seeing it. Apparently the ref said 'five seconds' but with 60,000 people here it was hard to hear. I was just frustrated I did not get the opportunity to see the shot clock. I'm just happy it wasn't a two-point game.
“That was a potential game defining moment.”
Instead the Boks’ resolve and belief in their game plan helped secure an unprecedented fifth win in seven Tests against the All Blacks. No team has achieved such a sequence against the redoubtable All Blacks.
“The message was clear from coach Rassie [Erasmus] from the start. ‘Go out there and stick to the plan’” said replacement scrumhalf Grant Williams. “We were never concerned about our game. We were never in two minds,” said Williams.
He insisted there was no panic in the Bok ranks as they again found a way to troubleshoot their way out of a corner. They had to resort to contingencies having seen teammates come and go due to a yellow card and injuries. “We normally plan for this in the week. Unfortunately some of the guys got injured,” he said with particular reference to Kurt-Lee Arendse who left the field necessitating a move to the wing for Jesse Kriel.
With the Boks opting for a six/two split on the bench they were always walking a tightrope.
Williams was delighted with the character the Boks showed. “It was always going to be tough, we were playing against the All Blacks. That is character being shown. All in the 23.”
As much as he pointed to the collective, it was his looping dive that got the Boks in front for the first time with the final whistle fast approaching.
“The gap just opened for me. Credit to our forwards — the Bomb Squad that came on. I’m proud of our forwards, to claw our way back and to get this victory is very special.”
The win was special, not just for the fact that the Boks have firmed their stranglehold on the All Blacks, but that they are building squad depth in the process.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Aphelele Fassi played a significant part in the victory and it only bodes well for their further development.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has played in all seven Test matches this year, starting in the last three, walked away from his latest experience more aware of the demands playing SA’s greatest foes. “You have to be conditioned. You’ve got to be mentally conditioned. They are fast, they are nippy, they’re awake. They’re a great rugby side. That was an amazing experience. Playing against some of the best in the world is a great step forward.”
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.