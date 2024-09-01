Pieter-Steph Du Toit credits Boks’ never-say-die spirit

Pieter-Steph du Toit produced a superb performance in the match against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images
Temperament and character were the hallmarks of a Springbok performance that helped them reel in the All Blacks in their absorbing Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.
That they overturned a 10-point deficit with 12 minutes to go to win 31-27 speaks to a mindset of champions.
Pieter-Steph du Toit, who started in the second row, again delivered a man-of-the-match performance as the Boks left it late to upstage the fired up tourists.
“It isn’t over until the final whistle goes,” Du Toit said. “You just try and focus on your next job. Not just that, but stay in reality — where we are in the moment and what we need to do to win.
“We play what we see and we try and manage the game. We hope we make the right decision, if it isn’t the right decision we make it right. If it is a bad kick we chase it and make it a good kick. That is the culture in the team.”
Initially the Boks struggled to make headway. They were met by courageous All Blacks defence in the first half, while handling errors hamstrung their attacking endeavours.
Loose head prop Tamaiti Williams helped the All Blacks stand firm in the scrum in the first half, No 8 Ardie Savea tackled like a demon, while flank Ethan Blackadder carried like a man possessed.
The Boks also struggled to assert themselves in the line-outs, but they hit the mark when it mattered in the second half when their maul grew an arm and a leg.
“It was a challenge in the line-outs,” admitted Du Toit. “All three positions are different movements in the line-out. I made sure I’m well prepared with the way they put pressure on in the air,” said Du Toit about taking up different positions as the game required.
Their much vaunted Bomb Squad, who emerged from the bench in the 44th minute, didn’t immediately bring about change on the scoreboard, but the slow poison gradually took effect.
“The depth we have in the squad is unbelievable,” Du Toit said. “The number of locks that are injured, the guys who come up will give us 100%. That is what the coaches ask for.”
On that score Du Toit had high praise for locking partner Ruan Nortjé who delivered a performance full of purpose and energy. “Ruan is an awesome player. He did well in the line-outs. With coach Deon [Davids] we worked out a lot of line-out options. I have a lot of respect for him and he has a big future.
“My ears are a bit sore, but I will play any position for this team. We did the hard work in the week. They asked me to do it and I was more than happy. I am more than happy with the performance.”
His ears may be swollen, but so too should his pride. Du Toit has been one of the Springboks’ most consistent performers over the last decade. He routinely operates at the limit of what is humanly possible.
His work rate is second to none, spreading his influence by remaining in perpetual motion.
“You have to make sure you are fit so credit to the conditioning staff. When I was at high school, I met a teacher. I still have a lot of respect for her in the way I developed my running style,” he said about teacher Elmarie at Hoersskool Swartland. “My wife and I trained with her, and I believe she played a massive role in where I am today.”
Du Toit also got a spring in his step from the frenzied support inside a packed Ellis Park.
“It is unbelievable. You hear the whole anthem when they sing. The support we got when we scored. It is awesome to play here. We just have to thank everyone who came to support us. We are very grateful.”
