All Blacks coach urges cool heads and discipline against Boks

Scott Robertson after being announced as the next All Blacks coach. Picture: HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES
New Zealand will need calm heads in the Ellis Park cauldron on Saturday as they seek to topple world champions SA at one of the home side’s fortress venues and provide a boost for new coach Scott Robertson early in his tenure.
The All Blacks have made a mixed start to their Rugby Championship campaign, beaten 38-30 by Argentina in Wellington before dishing out a comprehensive 42-10 victory over the same opponents a week later in Auckland.
This will be a major step up against a buoyant Springbok side that has come off back-to-back bonus-point victories over Australia and are seeking a third win in a row against New Zealand.
Their previous meeting was the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris, when SA edged the contest 12-11 to claim a record fourth global title.
“The last time we played against the Springboks, there were small margins in that game and we missed a couple of kicks,” Robertson told reporters on Thursday.
“That is a reflection of how tight these games are over history. At the back end [of the game] you are usually not far from each other.
“Discipline and set-piece penalties will be important. Give away an offside or a collapsed maul and momentum can change quickly. Those matchups are important to keep pressure on the opponent.”
Robertson said the biggest considerations in selecting his side, which includes a start for flanker Sam Cane, were experience, combinations and a bench that can counter the Springboks’ vaunted “bomb squad” of forwards in the second half.
The addition of Robertson’s compatriot Tony Brown as assistant coach has added an extra dimension to the way the Springboks attack.
“Their kicking game is exemplary, as is their ruck work,” added Robertson. “We have seen their game evolve, how they play and how they use their forwards.
“Add in some Tony Brown magic and they can play around you too. They also have the physicality that comes with any Springbok team.”
Reuters
New Zealand squad:Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a.
