Sport / Rugby

Rassie explains Fassi and Feinberg-Mngomezulu Bok starts

The coach is confident the fullback will be able to hold his own in the showdown, while the flyhalf has been gradually introduced

28 August 2024 - 17:05
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Aphelele Fassi during the Springboks' training session at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Aphelele Fassi during the Springboks' training session at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has challenged fullback Aphelele Fassi to grab the opportunity against the All Blacks in Saturday’s huge Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park. 

The wily Erasmus was quick to admit it will not be easy for an inexperienced player to shine against a strong team such as New Zealand, but said he had full confidence Fassi will be able to hold his own in the epic showdown. 

“We are all waiting for Aphelele to work and that has been the word since last week,” Erasmus said when he announced his XV. 

“Do it now because it’s on you. Show the people what you can do and why you are here because they haven’t seen the things you can do. Unfortunately with everything, first there is the hard grafting involved in the game before you get to do the beautiful things.

“Getting his technique under the high ball right and not lifting the leg, he’s got that out of the system. Understanding and organising the wings and working with Willie le Roux helps a lot. He is learning the ropes.

“It is his time to shine. It is not easy to shine against New Zealand but that’s when you will know whether you are ready and hopefully he flies.” 

Erasmus also explained why he continued to select young talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf ahead of vastly experienced Handré Pollard, the super-reliable No 10 in the latter stages of last year’s World Cup, including the win in the final against the All Blacks.

“The only guy who was wasn’t shielded was Gaffie du Toit. He was thrown in there in a Test match in Dunedin against the All Blacks.

“He was thrown in at No 10 and he was carried off and he never played for the Springboks again.”

Du Toit burst onto the scene as an exciting young flyhalf, but played just 14 games for the Boks between 1998 and 2004. He was publicly blamed for a 28-0 loss to New Zealand in Dunedin in 1999 and was dropped.

“[For] Sasha [it has not been] the same way of getting where he is. He was marked in our under-15, U-16, he played for the SA Schools, he was captain of the junior Boks, he played U-20 rugby at the highest level and he played SA A games. 

“At the end of last year, he trained with the Springboks and he is playing in his sixth Test match. We have been building him up from Wales, Romania, Australia — and to take it away from him against New Zealand will be stupid.

“Let him make mistakes and get better.”

All Blacks brace for hostile reception at Ellis Park

‘There are a few hand signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window,’ says forwards coach Jason Ryan
Sport
8 hours ago

Eben out as Rassie switches things up

Star tight forward injured, while Fassi and Feinberg-Mngomezulu set to start against All Blacks
Sport
1 day ago

When Boks turn over possession, they now tend to turn it on

Bok centre says players are more comfortable with the ball after attack coach Tony Brown’s involvement
Sport
1 day ago

Roos glad to be back with Springbok Women

Utility back targets spot in WXV 2 ahead of 2025 Rugby World Cup in England
Sport
1 day ago

Under-pressure Wallaby Lolesio trying to keep things in perspective

Coach has demanded team help take pressure off Lolesio, but his patience may wear thin
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Cape Town City have quality to stop Pirates, says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Eben out as Rassie switches things up
Sport / Rugby
3.
When Boks turn over possession, they now tend to ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Pragmatic 17-year-old heads to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Stellies’ Moloisane, Jurgens confident they can ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

When Boks turn over possession, they now tend to turn it on

Sport / Rugby

Boks will be too hot for All Blacks to handle, says Pietersen

Sport / Rugby

Eben out as Rassie switches things up

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.