Rassie explains Fassi and Feinberg-Mngomezulu Bok starts

Aphelele Fassi during the Springboks' training session at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has challenged fullback Aphelele Fassi to grab the opportunity against the All Blacks in Saturday’s huge Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park.
The wily Erasmus was quick to admit it will not be easy for an inexperienced player to shine against a strong team such as New Zealand, but said he had full confidence Fassi will be able to hold his own in the epic showdown.
“We are all waiting for Aphelele to work and that has been the word since last week,” Erasmus said when he announced his XV.
“Do it now because it’s on you. Show the people what you can do and why you are here because they haven’t seen the things you can do. Unfortunately with everything, first there is the hard grafting involved in the game before you get to do the beautiful things.
“Getting his technique under the high ball right and not lifting the leg, he’s got that out of the system. Understanding and organising the wings and working with Willie le Roux helps a lot. He is learning the ropes.
“It is his time to shine. It is not easy to shine against New Zealand but that’s when you will know whether you are ready and hopefully he flies.”
Erasmus also explained why he continued to select young talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf ahead of vastly experienced Handré Pollard, the super-reliable No 10 in the latter stages of last year’s World Cup, including the win in the final against the All Blacks.
“The only guy who was wasn’t shielded was Gaffie du Toit. He was thrown in there in a Test match in Dunedin against the All Blacks.
“He was thrown in at No 10 and he was carried off and he never played for the Springboks again.”
Du Toit burst onto the scene as an exciting young flyhalf, but played just 14 games for the Boks between 1998 and 2004. He was publicly blamed for a 28-0 loss to New Zealand in Dunedin in 1999 and was dropped.
“[For] Sasha [it has not been] the same way of getting where he is. He was marked in our under-15, U-16, he played for the SA Schools, he was captain of the junior Boks, he played U-20 rugby at the highest level and he played SA A games.
“At the end of last year, he trained with the Springboks and he is playing in his sixth Test match. We have been building him up from Wales, Romania, Australia — and to take it away from him against New Zealand will be stupid.
“Let him make mistakes and get better.”
