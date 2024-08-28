All Blacks brace for hostile reception at Ellis Park
‘There are a few hand signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window,’ says forwards coach Jason Ryan
The All Blacks are expecting a hostile reception on and off the field at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet the Springboks in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since the 2023 World Cup final in Paris.
Sam Cane, the former captain and flanker, would brief the squad’s rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrived at the Springboks’ spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.
“Even the bus trip is pretty feral on the way in,” Ryan said. “There are a few [hand] signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing. But ... it is coming from a good place.
“It is a helluva rivalry, the Springboks and All Blacks. As much as they want to beat us, there is a good amount of respect there. I know there is from us and we look forward to that.”
Could never forget this moment 🔥— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 28, 2024
Israel Dagg with the match winner in 2010 🙌#AllBlacks #Springboks pic.twitter.com/Axk1juXAQO
The All Blacks lost the World Cup final 12-11 and their Rugby Championship title defence is also under threat from the Springboks.
Undefeated SA crushed the Wallabies in both Tests in Australia, while the All Blacks split their home series with Argentina, suffering a first loss under new boss Scott Robertson.
Among Cane’s duties will be delivering messages to the young players on the squad to give them confidence.
“One of the great things about this environment is setting young guys up to succeed so they can just go out and embrace it, and play,” Ryan said. “As long as they can play free and play with a lot of physicality and a clear mind it is a simple formula.”
Have the Springboks ever scored a better try against the All Blacks? 💭— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 28, 2024
Francois Hougaard finishes a brilliant team move at Emirates Airline Park back in 2014 🤩👇 pic.twitter.com/Pc7mYYnL80
They need only look back at the previous clash at Ellis Park two years ago when the All Blacks, under embattled former coach Ian Foster, returned to form with a stunning 35-23 win.
“Against the Springboks, you almost need to be desperate before you need to be,” Ryan said. “You have just got to start with an unbelievable intensity.”
The Boks have a crisis at lock before Saturday’s Test but All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen said the hosts had such depth in their squad it was unlikely to affect their power game.
The world champions are without six regular second rowers, leading to Pieter-Steph du Toit moving from flank to lock, and Ruan Nortjé earning only a third international cap.
The depth, experience and talent of SA rugby, whoever they put out there, they are in a Test jersey and will do their country proud
“The depth, experience and talent of SA rugby, whoever they put out there, they are in a Test jersey and will do their country proud, we know that,” Hansen said.
“They’re the rugby world champions and they’re playing like it. They’re confident in their game and their brand of forward power, kicking pressure and their ability to use the ball.
“What you have to understand is the depth and excitement of SA rugby. It’s unbelievable. It’s a helluva opportunity and challenge for us on Saturday. We know how good they are. They have the ability to go through you, around you, over you, so we have to be right on with our game, we’ll have to be at our best.
“It’s been exciting to hear the stories around what it’s like to be out there at Ellis Park. I know the rivalry. I’ve watched it from afar and I’ve respected it.”
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson will name his team in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Reuters