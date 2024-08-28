All Blacks brace for hostile reception at Ellis Park

The All Blacks are expecting a hostile reception on and off the field at Ellis Park on Saturday when they meet the Springboks in the first clash between the southern hemisphere heavyweights since the 2023 World Cup final in Paris.

Sam Cane, the former captain and flanker, would brief the squad’s rookie players on what to be ready for when they arrived at the Springboks’ spiritual home, forwards coach Jason Ryan told New Zealand media.

“Even the bus trip is pretty feral on the way in,” Ryan said. “There are a few [hand] signals going on and a few empty cans coming towards the window and that sort of thing. But ... it is coming from a good place.

“It is a helluva rivalry, the Springboks and All Blacks. As much as they want to beat us, there is a good amount of respect there. I know there is from us and we look forward to that.”