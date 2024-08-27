When Boks turn over possession, they now tend to turn it on

Jesse Kriel says Bok attack coach Tony Brown has got the players excited with his approach to the game. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
The move that led to the Aphelele Fassi try in the morass in Perth provided a graphic illustration of the Springboks’ ever improving transitional play.
The ball spilt from the Wallabies’ grasp just outside their 22, loosehead prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels showed wherewithal to deliver a deft pass instead of taking contact to Lukhanyo Am, who passed to Jesse Kriel, who transferred to Makazole Mapimpi whose deft grubber allowed Fassi to sprint onto the bouncing ball for a well executed try.
It spoke of the Springboks’ awareness and keenness to maximise opportunity when it arises.
The Boks were a skilled counter attacking team before Tony Brown became their attack coach but they appear to be seizing the unstructured moment of promise with far greater alacrity this year.
The Boks have also shown greater willingness playing with width off first phase possession as they seek to stretch the opposition’s defence.
Since Brown’s involvement the Boks are far more comfortable with ball in hand and they now relish the chance to catch the opposition short.
“He’s got the guys in the room excited which is awesome,” said Bok centre Kriel.
“He's got us playing a really exciting brand that the guys are enjoying,” said Kriel about Brown.
“It’s nice to get onto the field and be excited about how you want to play and I think as a player that’s a great thing to have. You can see quite a bit of change, but you keep the core of what you’ve already built on for the last couple of years.”
While not going into detail Kriel explained the fresh perspective Brown has brought to the group.
“Brownie has come in with some different thoughts and different ways he sees attacking rugby and also got a lot of guys using skills they wouldn’t normally use.
“I can name No 1 to No 15 and you’ve got guys with amazing skill sets. It’s nice to see guys like that have started to use those skills and have expressed themselves.”
It of course invites the question whether the Boks are now in a better space than they were when they won the Rugby World Cup after defeating the All Blacks.
“I believe so. If you’re not better now than you were last year then you’ve got a bit of a problem.
“The big thing for us is we want to stay ahead of the curve, keep working on our game, keep working on our skill sets to contribute for us to get better.
“But I believe we are a better team than we were last year.”
