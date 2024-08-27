Roos glad to be back with Springbok Women

SA Women's 15s and Sevens star Nadine Roos. Picture: MICHAEL STEELE/GETTY IMAGES
There is little doubt that rugby changed the life and fortunes of Nadine Roos, but the journey is far from over for the 28-year-old utility back.
Roos, who has played in 13 HSBC SVNS tournaments, where she has scored 244 points for the Springbok Women’s Sevens team, as well as two Rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments before she played in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, is back with the Springbok Women as they prepare for WXV 2 in September, building towards the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.
She is no stranger to the 15s team, having represented SA at the previous World Cup in New Zealand and has scored five tries in 11 Tests.
“I am very excited to be back with this squad and though I have not played fifteens for the last two years, I am feeling at home already,” Roos said.
“There is a nice vibe among the players and everyone’s keen to make a difference. It has been two years, but I know I am a better player now than the one who was here last time, so I cannot wait to get going with this group.
“I realise there is a short turnaround time from the Olympics to be considered for the first game next weekend against the Barbarians, but I am certainly going to give it my best shot. I would love to play in WXV and to be part of the squad that will go to England for the World Cup next year.”
The decision to return to fifteens came with no guarantees, but few would disagree that the University of Pretoria graduate does not shy away from challenges with her courage under fire a trademark of her game.
“The decision to leave fifteens two years ago and explore the opportunities sevens gave me, have made me a better player,” she insisted.
“I took up a professional contract in Japan and played there for six months, came back to play in the eight world series tournaments and then competed at the Olympics, the biggest stage for our sport.
“I am grateful for that as my decisions paid off, but the thing I am most pleased about is how it improved me as a player and a person. I am coming back to the fifteens team a better player as the one who left last time.”
Roos said the new coaching regime means a level playing field for all and it will be up to the individual to show that they will be worthy of selection.
“I have worked with coach Bafana [Nhleko] before as he came to assist our backs in 2021 and we had a very good session then. It became clear after our session today that training will be of a high standard and intensity, just like the environment I like to compete in.”
Roos also feels the introduction of Swys de Bruin to lead the coaching team will lift the profile of the game.
“It is nice to know someone as esteemed and respected as he is, has been brought in and alongside the other coaches will certainly lift the standard of the team. That will lead to better results and improve the profile of our team. It is exciting times that await for sure.”
