Eben out as Rassie switches things up

TEAM NAMED: Spirngbok coach Rassie Erasmus and Jasper Wiese during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship SA team announcement at the Southern Sun Hyde Park on Tuesday in Johannesburg. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/ GALLO IMAGES
After fielding what looked more like a second-string team in their last game in Perth, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has returned to a more full-strength team — but with variations to what would have been anticipated a few weeks ago.
For a start, the team announcement on Tuesday has confirmed the bad news that the Boks will be going into their first of two home Rugby Championship Tests against New Zealand without their star tight forward and enforcer, Eben Etzebeth.
Assistant coach Deon Davids hinted on Monday that Etzebeth might struggle to recover from a niggle in time to be selected.
That has now been confirmed in the team announcement, as has the fact that Pieter-Steph du Toit has been moved from blindside flank into Etzebeth’s No 4 jersey.
Du Toit did excel at No 5 lock against Australia in Brisbane and, of course, that was where he started his career for the Boks.
But this is the first time Du Toit will be fulfilling the tighter so-called front lock role, with Ruan Nortjé, who was solid in the middle of the lineout in the second half of the Perth game against the Wallabies, continuing at No 5.
In normal circumstances, Salmaan Moerat, who captained last time, would have taken the No 4 jersey as that is his specialist position.
However, the Stormers skipper was concussed in Perth and RG Snyman has a foot injury.
With Jean Kleyn, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert also still missing from action, it is no understatement that the Boks are facing a lock crisis.
However, it has often been said that the second row is one area where the Boks always have a bottomless pit of talent, and this is a chance to see if that is true.
With Du Toit deployed on the flank, there is another opportunity for Ben-Jason Dixon, with the young loose-forward getting his first exposure to the All Blacks.
The surprises do not end at lock though, and possibly neither do the injuries, with Willie le Roux not in the match-day squad.
Instead, Aphelele Fassi, who has been excellent in the games he has played for the Boks this season, starts at fullback.
And another relative newcomer, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, continues at flyhalf.
That Erasmus is sticking with the 22-year-old is an indication the youngster has done enough in his games in the green and gold to build the coach’s faith and presumably that of the attack and backline coach, Tony Brown, too.
Of course, as in the two games in Australia, Erasmus has the safety net provided by Handré Pollard being on the bench.
The regular centres return to the midfield, with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel building further on their record partnership there for the Boks, while the two wings, Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, are the two players you would have expected on the wing.
The back row is also as expected, with Jasper Wiese back at No 8 for the first time this season after serving his suspension.
Ditto the front row, which is made up of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe, and backed up by Malcolm Marx at hooker as well as Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch.
There is no lock cover on the bench, which is presumably an indication that the position will be covered by Dixon, who has played lock for the Stormers.
Erasmus has returned to what for him is the anticipated six/two split between forwards and backs on the bench after going 5:3 last time out.
Cobus Reinach starts at scrumhalf, with Grant Williams of the Sharks on the bench.
Bok squad: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortjé, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Handré Pollard. — SuperSport.com
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.