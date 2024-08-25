Boks seek quality as trophy deciders against All Blacks loom

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Springboks catches the ball during their Rugby Championship win against the Wallabies at Optus Stadium in Perth on August 17. Picture: JANELLE ST PIERRE/GETTY IMAGES
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says their focus this week, with important home Tests looming against an All Blacks side with a point to prove, is on producing the best quality rugby they can to build on their encouraging start to the Rugby Championship.
The Springboks returned to training on Friday after a two-day break after their return from Australia. They line up against the Kiwis at Ellis Park on Saturday and at Cape Town Stadium on September 7.
Stick expects a different challenge to what the world champions faced in their consecutive wins against the Wallabies in Australia when they meet the All Blacks for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris.
The New Zealanders will arrive in SA not just stung by that result. While they have ruled the Rugby Championship with 20 wins to SA’s and Australia’s four apiece, the All Blacks (three victories) fell behind the Boks (four) in World Cup wins with October’s final defeat.
The Boks, after their start in Australia, have a chance to follow their World Cup triumph lifting a rare Rugby Championship trophy.
“If you had asked us at the beginning of the season if we thought it was possible to get 10 points against Australia at home, we would probably have said you are joking because it’s always tough against them Down Under,” Stick said.
“But we’ll take those results. It was positive for us as a team, but we are now facing a different challenge. The All Blacks have been one of the best teams for a while now and it showed in how they bounced back against Argentina after losing their first game.
“On a good day they can be very dangerous, so the keys for us are to prepare well, ensure we are aligned as a team and execute our game plan well because if you are not at your best on the day against the All Blacks they can punish you.”
Stick said the team was in a good state mentally and physically after their tour. He is confident that two extra days’ training before the All Black Tests will stand them in good stead, similarly to the time they spent in Australia to acclimatise to the time zone and conditions.
A few of the players grabbed their opportunities with both hands and that’s great for us as coaches to build our squad depth and to create more competition in the different positions. It’s going to be a different challenge playing against the All Blacks but these are the moments we live for and we’ll make sure we prepare well
Mzwandile Stick
Stick said the Boks could build on several positives from their Australian tour. He hopes it will allow the team to dive straight into action when they line up against the All Blacks.
“The one thing I enjoyed [from the tour] was the young guys who came through and their excitement when they received opportunities to play.
“If you look at a young guy like Sacha [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] and Aphelele Fassi and way they are maturing in those positions, it’s great for the team.
“Of course they’ll make mistakes now and then, but as long as one learns from those mistakes it makes you a better player.
“A few of the players grabbed their opportunities with both hands and that’s great for us as coaches to build our squad depth and to create more competition in the different positions.
“It’s going to be a different challenge playing against the All Blacks but these are the moments we live for and we’ll make sure we prepare well.”
