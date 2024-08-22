Sport / Rugby

Assistant coach departs All Blacks over differences with Robertson

22 August 2024 - 17:43
by IAN RANSOM
Assistant coach Leon MacDonald has left the All Blacks. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES
New Zealand assistant coach Leon MacDonald has left the All Blacks after clashing with head coach Scott Robertson over the direction of the team, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday.

MacDonald’s departure comes ahead of the two-Test tour of SA and despite the All Blacks winning four out of their five Tests in Robertson’s first season in charge.

In frank comments, Robertson said the relationship with his attack specialist wasn’t working.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now,” said Robertson.

“As coaches we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working.

“Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we’ve made a decision that’s best for this team.

“There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he’s put in to get us to this point in our journey.

“As a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on SA, it’s going to be two tough Test matches over there.”

Assistant coach Scott Hansen and contact skills coach Tamati Ellison will take on additional responsibilities for the remainder of the season, NZR said.

The NZR statement did not include comment from MacDonald but said it was a mutual parting of ways.

The All Blacks opened the season with two tight wins over England before fielding a second-string team to thrash Fiji 47-5 in San Diego.

Their Rugby Championship title defence started poorly with a 38-30 defeat by Argentina in Wellington, but they rebounded with a dominant 42-10 win over the Pumas at Eden Park last weekend.

Reuters

