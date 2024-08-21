All Blacks keep Plummer and Lord for SA tour

Harry Plummer will travel to SA with the All Blacks for two Tests against the Springboks. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVE ROWLAND
Lock Josh Lord and utility back Harry Plummer will remain in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship tour of SA with Patrick Tuipulotu and Stephen Perofeta still sidelined by injury.
Plummer and Lord were called into the New Zealand squad as injury cover for the two Tests against Argentina on home soil after lock Tuipulotu and fullback Perofeta both suffered calf injuries.
Lord ended up playing off the bench in both matches against the Pumas, a loss in Wellington and a win in Auckland, because of a finger injury to skipper Scott Barrett.
Hopes are high that Barrett will be fit to face the world champion Springboks in the Tests in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town the next week, which are likely to decide who wins the southern hemisphere championship.
Loose forward Luke Jacobson and loosehead prop Ethan de Groot will both travel despite struggling with hamstring and neck injuries.
Plummer, who can cover flyhalf and fullback, is one of two uncapped players in the squad with outside back Ruben Love.
Squad:
Forwards — Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi
Backs — Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko loane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a, Harry Plummer
Reuters
