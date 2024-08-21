Sport / Rugby

All Blacks keep Plummer and Lord for SA tour

The utility back and lock will remain in the squad, with Patrick Tuipulotu and Stephen Perofeta still sidelined by injury

21 August 2024 - 14:51
by Nick Mulvenney
Harry Plummer will travel to SA with the All Blacks for two Tests against the Springboks. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVE ROWLAND
Lock Josh Lord and utility back Harry Plummer will remain in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship tour of SA with Patrick Tuipulotu and Stephen Perofeta still sidelined by injury.

Plummer and Lord were called into the New Zealand squad as injury cover for the two Tests against Argentina on home soil after lock Tuipulotu and fullback Perofeta both suffered calf injuries.

Lord ended up playing off the bench in both matches against the Pumas, a loss in Wellington and a win in Auckland, because of a finger injury to skipper Scott Barrett.

Hopes are high that Barrett will be fit to face the world champion Springboks in the Tests in Johannesburg on August 31 and Cape Town the next week, which are likely to decide who wins the southern hemisphere championship.

Loose forward Luke Jacobson and loosehead prop Ethan de Groot will both travel despite struggling with hamstring and neck injuries.

Plummer, who can cover flyhalf and fullback, is one of two uncapped players in the squad with outside back Ruben Love.

Squad:

Forwards — Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papali’i, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi

Backs — Noah Hotham, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko loane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a, Harry Plummer

Reuters

Schmidt can make Wallabies competitive against Lions, says Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has backed Joe Schmidt to lead Australia into next year's high-profile Test series against the British and Irish Lions ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kolbe guards against complacency

If they are going to win the competition for the first time since 2019 the Boks will have to maintain their intensity
Sport
3 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Boks’ flawed win over Aussies justifies the hype

There is a big difference between experimenting on the highveld, where Australia never win, and doing it in their country
Opinion
2 days ago

All Blacks were determined to stay focused on Argentina, says Savea

Scott Robertson’s side bounced back in style to notch up a 42-10 win
Sport
3 days ago

Van Staden backs changed Boks to draw from high-intensity training

Ten new players will not take the field against the Wallabies with an inferiority complex
Sport
6 days ago
