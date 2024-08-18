Kolbe guards against complacency

Cheslin Kolbe knows there can be no let-up for the Springboks in the remainder of the Rugby Championship. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JANELLE ST PIERRE
The Springboks are on top of the Rugby Championship but if they are going to win the competition for the first time since 2019 they are going to have to maintain their intensity for the remainder of this year’s instalment.
Winning the Rugby Championship is a tall order, with redoubtable opposition and a punishing travel schedule making for an exceptionally tough competition. That the Springboks have won two Rugby World Cups since last winning the Rugby Championship perhaps helps illustrate the point.
Though the Boks recorded successive bonus point wins in Australia, archrivals New Zealand ominously played themselves back into contention with a resounding win over Argentina in Auckland on Saturday.
Double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has seen this script before and recognises the threat of letting up.
“We haven’t done it for years,” said Kolbe about their win drought that will span five years should they not win this year’s championship. “We are definitely in a good position but we are not going to get complacent,” he said after the Boks’ 30-12 win over the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday.
“We know the next two games are massive. We’ll keep our feet on the ground and just make sure we continue to work hard over the next couple of weeks leading up to New Zealand.
“The All Blacks against SA are always big rivalry matches,” he said about the clashes scheduled for Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium.
Confidence booster
Kolbe and flank Marco van Staden share the view the Boks’ confidence has been boosted by their twin victories on opposites coasts in Australia.
“This gives us a lot of confidence. To get 10 points away from home is amazing,” said Van Staden.
“I don’t think we could have asked for a better start. We need to build on that,” said Kolbe, a view Van Staden was happy to echo. “It feels great for the group but our work is not done. We have important home games and one in Buenos Aires,” said the flanker.
Kolbe believes the Boks’ exploits in Australia is a building block. “This is a special group; there is a lot more to come. Just the belief from the coaches and the players and willingness to always give their best. To do it for the Springboks is the most important thing.
Hands up
“The guys all put up their hands to show that they want to be there.”
It was the game time that less experienced players gained in Australia that will stand the Springboks in good stead. The World Champions achieved their objective of winning both games in Australia while giving the entire group of 33 except the injured RG Snyman game time.
That Snyman is restored to fitness for the clash at Ellis Park has become more pressing after Bok stand-in captain Salmaan Moerat was concussed in the clash in Perth. It is not clear how long he will be sidelined.
Fellow locks Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert are already ruled out of the clashes against the All Blacks while the same applies to utility back Damian Willemse and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.
Kolbe guards against complacency
If they are going to win the competition for the first time since 2019 the Boks will have to maintain their intensity
The Springboks are on top of the Rugby Championship but if they are going to win the competition for the first time since 2019 they are going to have to maintain their intensity for the remainder of this year’s instalment.
Winning the Rugby Championship is a tall order, with redoubtable opposition and a punishing travel schedule making for an exceptionally tough competition. That the Springboks have won two Rugby World Cups since last winning the Rugby Championship perhaps helps illustrate the point.
Though the Boks recorded successive bonus point wins in Australia, archrivals New Zealand ominously played themselves back into contention with a resounding win over Argentina in Auckland on Saturday.
Double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has seen this script before and recognises the threat of letting up.
“We haven’t done it for years,” said Kolbe about their win drought that will span five years should they not win this year’s championship. “We are definitely in a good position but we are not going to get complacent,” he said after the Boks’ 30-12 win over the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday.
“We know the next two games are massive. We’ll keep our feet on the ground and just make sure we continue to work hard over the next couple of weeks leading up to New Zealand.
“The All Blacks against SA are always big rivalry matches,” he said about the clashes scheduled for Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium.
Confidence booster
Kolbe and flank Marco van Staden share the view the Boks’ confidence has been boosted by their twin victories on opposites coasts in Australia.
“This gives us a lot of confidence. To get 10 points away from home is amazing,” said Van Staden.
“I don’t think we could have asked for a better start. We need to build on that,” said Kolbe, a view Van Staden was happy to echo. “It feels great for the group but our work is not done. We have important home games and one in Buenos Aires,” said the flanker.
Kolbe believes the Boks’ exploits in Australia is a building block. “This is a special group; there is a lot more to come. Just the belief from the coaches and the players and willingness to always give their best. To do it for the Springboks is the most important thing.
Hands up
“The guys all put up their hands to show that they want to be there.”
It was the game time that less experienced players gained in Australia that will stand the Springboks in good stead. The World Champions achieved their objective of winning both games in Australia while giving the entire group of 33 except the injured RG Snyman game time.
That Snyman is restored to fitness for the clash at Ellis Park has become more pressing after Bok stand-in captain Salmaan Moerat was concussed in the clash in Perth. It is not clear how long he will be sidelined.
Fellow locks Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert are already ruled out of the clashes against the All Blacks while the same applies to utility back Damian Willemse and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.
Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Austrian GP
Mulder shines as Proteas triumph in West Indies
Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football
All Blacks were determined to stay focused on Argentina, says Savea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Van Staden backs changed Boks to draw from high-intensity training
Lukhanyo Am and Kriel excited about pairing up
Springboks go bold in the front row for Perth Test
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.