Sport / Rugby

Wallabies coach calls up Koroibete for Springboks Test

Joe Schmidt makes five changes to starting line-up from the team that was thrashed last weekend

15 August 2024 - 13:30
by Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART

Winger Marika Koroibete will play his first Test of the season for Australia against SA in Perth on Saturday after being named in the starting side for the second round of the Rugby Championship.

Coach Joe Schmidt made five changes to his starting line-up from the team that was thrashed 33-7 by the world champions last weekend and named uncapped outside back Max Jorgensen and flanker Seru Uru for potential debuts on his bench.

Koroibete, who has twice won the John Eales Medal as Australia's best Test player, will play his first Test since the 2023 World Cup after Schmidt elected not to call up any overseas-based players for the July Tests.

The powerful Fijian-born flyer replaces injured Filipo Daugunu on the left wing.

In other changes, Angus Bell returns from injury at loosehead prop, Josh Nasser replaces Matt Faessler at hooker, Angus Blyth comes into the second row for Nick Frost, and Nic White will start at scrumhalf for Jake Gordon.

Hooker Billy Pollard and flanker Tom Hooper return on the bench alongside Uru, who is set to make his debut against SA’s famed “bomb squad” replacements.

“There’s some continuity and freshness in this team after a very physical Test last weekend,” Schmidt said.

“The players have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard again this week. The reality is that we need to be more combative and accurate this Saturday.”

Australia squad: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Allan Alaalatoa (capt), Josh Nasser, Angus Bell

Replacements: Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Sere Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen

Reuters

Lukhanyo Am and Kriel excited about pairing up

The Boks are always stirring the pot, mixing and matching, keeping friends and foes on their toes
Sport
21 hours ago

Springboks go bold in the front row for Perth Test

Trio will crouch shoulder to shoulder having played in just 21 Tests collectively
Sport
1 day ago

Boks will make changes but victory remains priority

SA’s chances of winning Rugby Championship will improve hugely if they triumph in Perth
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Teen sensation Maphaka gets first Proteas call-up
Sport / Cricket
2.
Lukhanyo Am and Kriel excited about pairing up
Sport / Rugby
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: Stubbs’ glorious knock gives a ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Minister vows to reimburse parents of Olympic ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.