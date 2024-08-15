Van Staden backs changed Boks to draw from high-intensity training

Springbok flank Marco van Staden says confidence is high among the Bok squad. Picture: PA IMAGES
You would be wrong if you thought the men representing the 10 changes in the Springbok team for Saturday’s clash against the Wallabies in Perth will pull their jerseys on with an inferiority complex.
It is perhaps a sense of belonging that will drive them, open-side flank Marco van Staden said in the build-up to the second of their back-to-back Rugby Championship clashes against the Wallabies.
The team that vanquished the Wallabies 33-7 in Brisbane underwent wholesale change as head coach Rassie Erasmus seeks to expose more of his players to the rigours of Rugby Championship combat away from home.
His selections have made for hot debate.
It has been suggested the changes might rob the Boks of continuity and consistency in performance, but Van Staden has a different take.
“I don’t think anyone needs motivation before this game,” he said ahead of the clash at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
“Everyone is up for this game and keen to use the opportunity.”
He explained the virtues of an entire Bok squad singing from the same hymn sheet in their meticulous preparation.
“The confidence in each other is gained from training during the week.
“We trained at a high intensity. The training this week has been good. We can take confidence from that.”
That Van Staden bears the foreboding click of a coiled spring stands to reason.
With regular captain Siya Kolisi given a break, the Bulls’ flank gets an opportunity this week to earn just a fourth start in 22 Tests.
His number of caps seems scant given he made his debut in Erasmus’ first year in charge in 2018.
Van Staden has paid a heavy price for playing in the same jersey number as the Bok captain.
Van Staden is back in the starting line-up for the first time since the Boks’ 76-0 win over Romania in Bordeaux in the Rugby World Cup’s pool stages in 2023.
While Kolisi brings chaos in and around the collisions, Van Staden is clinical in the damage he inflicts.
He can be explosive with the ball and tackles the lights out of the opposition (hence his nickname Eskom) but it is his ability to pilfer possession at the ruck that sets him apart.
Van Staden can expect a busy afternoon in Perth.
After their inability to assert themselves in Brisbane, the Wallabies this weekend are likely to fire more shots across the Bok bow.
The hosts will almost surely see more ball this weekend but their renewed efforts to put the Boks under pressure may well be undermined by the ball poaching.
Van Staden’s Bulls teammates Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels may also prove thorns in the Wallabies’ flesh in that regard.
Van Staden believes having Bulls teammates Wessels, and Grobbelaar, as well as lock Ruan Nortjé and No 8 Elrigh Louw in the Bok pack helps create cohesion.
“It will help in the forwards — we train and play together at the Bulls, so we know each other well.”
He was quick to remind, however, that it is the preparation on the Bok training field and in their meeting rooms that has imbued them with confidence.
