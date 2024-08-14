Lukhanyo Am and Kriel excited about pairing up

Lukhanyo Am in the match against Portugal on July 20 in Bloemfontein. Picture: CHARLES LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
Lukhanyo Am’s selection at inside centre for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies is the latest example of the Springboks’ restive pursuit of change and innovation.
They are forever stirring the pot, mixing and matching, keeping friends and foes on their toes.
Moving Am out of the position in which he, not too long ago, was held up as the best in the world requires as much out of box, as Boks, saying.
Am’s partnership this weekend is with the man who has made hay in his absence. His move to inside centre for Saturday’s clash at Optus Stadium in Perth sees him pairing with Jesse Kriel, the player who has become the Boks’ first-choice No 13 after Am was so cruelly injured ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
“Playing alongside a world-class player like Jesse would be really amazing,” said Am on Wednesday. “He’s an experienced player. Me playing 12, off a 13, we will complement each other both sides of the ball.
“Inside the camp we’ve always worked together as centres. We are really excited about this.”
Small move
The shift to the inside provides Am with a new challenge, and though it is his first Test in that position it doesn’t require a complete metamorphosis for the 30-year-old.
“There is a bit of a difference,” said Am about playing second receiver. “From set piece it is position specific but in general play and kick counter and defence it is pretty similar. The adjustment will come at the set pieces.
“The No 12 from a set piece is the guy that will try and create momentum, straighten up and try creating space for the outside backs,” explained Am.
His selection at inside centre comes at an interesting juncture for the Boks as they seek to add another layer to their attacking play.
“We are moving the ball more,” observed Am about the shift in the Boks’ approach since the arrival of attack coach Tony Brown. “We try and attack as a team and identify space. We have more threats to the defence with all these attacking options that we are trying to put in our game plan.”
Retaining Kriel in the position in which he has called the shots and stood firm in defence should enable the Springboks to again put the squeeze on the Wallabies’ ball carriers. The Wallabies scored a try in last weekend’s clash in Brisbane but it was only after the Boks started losing players to the sin bin.
It is a position in which Am, too, cut a commanding figure. Having both on the field should help the Boks make smarter decisions without the ball.
Am showed his class in attack and defence on his long-awaited return to the side in the resounding win over Portugal in Bloemfontein in July. He played without red-carded inside centre André Esterhuizen for almost the entire match but marshalled the Bok defence with familiar authority.
The relief to be involved again with the Boks after injury setbacks is palpable with Am.
His easy-going demeanour perhaps helps him shrug his shoulders at adversity. “Injuries are part of the game. I’ve just been unfortunate picking up injuries at crucial times that put me in a very awkward position with the Springboks and the Sharks.”
He may be out of position this week, but there’s nothing awkward about Am being in the Bok midfield.
