Boks will make changes but victory remains priority

Grant Williams may get a chance to start against the Wallabies on Saturday. Picture: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus expressed caution ahead of his side’s return Rugby Championship match against Australia in Perth on Saturday, though the odds are heavily stacked in SA’s favour.
Erasmus had hinted last week that if the Boks were to win on Saturday, they would look at making changes and allowing more young blood to stake a claim in the side ahead of the All Black Tests in SA.
The Bok coach has been consistent in his belief over the past six years that if the results go their way, then the plan stays the same. With their big victory in Brisbane over the weekend, it is likely the plan will stay the same.
The reality check is that the Wallabies will have a week to regroup and improve. They will bring in different personnel, presenting a different challenge for the Boks this week.
As Erasmus likes to remind his players, the main thing needs to remain the main thing, in other words, winning remains the priority.
The Boks have one away victory under their belts and will improve their chances of winning the Rugby Championship if they add an away win in Perth. Though there is a big appetite to play some young blood in this Test, the calculation to ensure another victory will take precedence over that desire.
Erasmus hinted after Saturday’s game that some senior players were happy to stand back to give some of the youngsters a chance to establish themselves. That has a double benefit for the Boks in the long run, as it prolongs the careers of players already in their 30s while giving the youngsters great mentorship as they become recognised international names.
But the players who get the opportunity need to prove they are up to the level of Test rugby.
“We are definitely looking at the future without looking too far ahead because the present then bites you, but for me the nicest thing for us as a management group and SA Rugby is the fact that the players understand that,” Erasmus said.
“Some guys are happy to stand back a little and help grow the youngsters because eventually some of the youngsters are going to get a rude awakening as they become better players because the opposition gets tougher.
“Like next week, Marika Koroibete could be back for the Wallabies and if he slams one or two guys they must be able to handle it and then the big dogs must help them. But we certainly have an eye on the future but staying in the present, trying to do both.”
Looking at the young brigade that played well in Brisbane, it would be tough to drop Ben-Jason Dixon, Elrigh Louw or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. All three got more than a pass mark from Erasmus, though he did point out that their performances were not flawless.
“I think so, overall they played really well,” he said referring to Louw and Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Salmaan Moerat came on and also did well. It’s a pity that Marco van Staden got a yellow, but I thought he and Kwagga Smith brought good energy.
“But we wanted the two guys earning their fifth caps and first starts, Elrigh and Sacha, to experience what it is like to play at a venue where we normally really struggle.”
With that in mind, Erasmus can make a few more tweaks without upsetting the rhythm. It would not be a surprise to see Gerhard Steenekamp get a start, or Grant Williams starting ahead of Cobus Reinach.
Boks will make changes but victory remains priority
GAVIN RICH: Threats to code in Australasia offset joy over Bok win
Boks’ dazzling display marked by big defensive effort
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.