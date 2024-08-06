Sport / Rugby

Bok coach confirms Sharks’ approach for Kolisi

Bok captain expected to make a return to Durban — at a huge price

06 August 2024 - 15:11
by Liam Del Carme
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi looks set to return to the Sharks after one season with Racing 92 in Paris. Here Kolisi shares a lighter moment during Springbok training in Johannesburg before the team’s departure for Australia. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi looks set to return to the Sharks after one season with Racing 92 in Paris. Here Kolisi shares a lighter moment during Springbok training in Johannesburg before the team’s departure for Australia. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Rassie Erasmus has confirmed the Sharks’ interest in luring Bok captain Siya Kolisi back from Paris.

News broke last Friday that Kolisi had asked his club Racing 92 for an early release from a contract that is supposed to terminate in 2026.

While the Sharks were not available to comment at the weekend, Erasmus explained as he announced his team on Tuesday for the Boks’ Rugby Championship opener against Australia on Saturday there had been contact between the franchise and SA Rugby on the matter.

“This is out-and-out a Sharks decision,” the Bok head coach said. 

“We back it up and want to support something like that. When they asked us, we said we would support it. They will obviously officially announce it. They asked us to join up in the conversation if we want him back and our answer was ‘yes’.

 “You want your captain in your country, but I’m not sure how far the deal is or when it will be announced. We know about it, and we are happy about it.”

Kolisi, who left the Sharks for Paris last November, is likely to take a salary cut should he chose to return to Durban. Racing 92, having paid the Sharks a reported €850,000 (R16.95m) to get the Bok captain out of his contract in 2023, are likely to seek notable compensation.

Having signed a five-year contract with the Parisian club for a reported €1m (R19.7m) per year, Kolisi’s release will command a considerable transfer fee.

SA Rugby, through its CEO Rian Oberholzer, made it clear no special provisions will be made to help smooth Kolisi’s path back to SA.

“He will be treated like any other player,” he said last weekend. “He will get a PONI [player of national interest] contract and contributions go to his province.”

Oberholzer clarified how contributions are made: “He will get a URC [United Rugby Championship] contract and a PONI contract like any other player of national interest. The province he goes to gets the PONI contract money that helps pay his salary.

“It is definitely to our benefit if he comes back, but this is not something that is driven by us.”

Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith in contention for No 8 for Australia match

Boks now have clarity on the position
Sport
1 week ago

Green fins help turn tide for Sharks

After three consecutive defeats the Sharks brought a team with seven debutants, including three Junior Boks, to Ellis Park for their clash with the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over

The Blitzboks captain had the chance to score the winning points in the bronze-medal match, but instead gave his teammate the honour
Sport
1 week ago

Lions coach Nkosi cracks whip after Sharks loss

The trainer was most displeased with his charges for allowing the visitors to dictate matters from the outset
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Blitzboks winning bronze was good riposte to the infantile French

The Blitzboks picking up bronze at the Olympics was a huge achievement
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Aniya Holder cracks African record but falls ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m gold hopes dashed
Sport / Other Sport
4.
I can still get more out of the sport, says ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas up for West Indies showdown — Conrad
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Wallabies name six uncapped players for Bok Tests

Sport / Rugby

Springbok injury cloud starts to lift

Sport / Rugby

Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith in contention for No 8 for Australia match

Sport / Rugby

Green fins help turn tide for Sharks

Sport / Rugby

Shaun Williams deserved the try, says captain Davids after handing ball over

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.