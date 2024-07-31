Springbok injury cloud starts to lift

Springbok players during a training session at St David’s school in Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The Springboks left for Australia on Wednesday with an injury cloud having been removed from their path.
The dark injury prognosis after their brutal two-Test series against Ireland is starting to abate with hooker Malcolm Marx and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit restored to match fitness before the two Tests against the Wallabies in Brisbane and Perth.
Head coach Rassie Erasmus said Marx was 90% fit after suffering a leg fracture in Durban against Ireland, while Du Toit, who suffered a bruised knee in the same match, has been declared good to go for the Springboks’ first clash on Australian soil since their 24-8 win in Sydney two years ago.
“Pieter-Steph will be ready to play next week and that makes team selection interesting, because then you can play around with bench selection, picking two locks or two loose forwards in a 6/2 split because he can cover No 5,” said Erasmus.
“But that must be a fit Pieter-Steph. He had a bit of a bruised knee and now he has the flu. So he couldn’t train fully over the past few days.”
Erasmus, however, ruled out the possibility of Du Toit or Ben-Jason Dixon running out in the No 8 jersey. The Boks have used Kwagga Smith and Evan Roos in that position this season but the latter was left out of the travelling group for Australia.
Smith or Elrigh Louw will play No 8. If the Boks opt to be creative with their bench, Smith will probably come off the bench, while the selection of Jan-Hendrik Wessels also expands their options. Wessels, who can play loose head and hooker, provides the Boks backup for Marx should he not reach full match fitness for the Brisbane clash.
The Boks will also be buoyed by the news that loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk are expected to be available for the clashes in Johannesburg and Cape Town against the All Blacks.
“Kitsie needs to play some rugby. Malcolm is 90% to play next week. That’s why we take Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can cover loosehead prop and hooker,” Erasmus said.
We are a team that shouldn’t have excuses. What is a bit different is in the past we would be in Super Rugby and play week-in, week-out against them. It almost feels like the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour have swapped around
Rassie Erasmus
The Boks don’t quite have all their World Cup winning muscle at their disposal for this trip, but Erasmus is happy to take up the challenge against a team they have struggled against outside SA.
Though the Boks beat them to break a decade-long drought against the Wallabies in Australia two years ago, their record in Brisbane remains poor. They have not won there since 2013. The Boks have since lost four clashes against the Wallabies in Queensland’s capital.
Erasmus said there would be no excuses should they fall short again. “Every year there’s an excuse, whether it’s the first time playing at a venue such as Melbourne or whatever.
“We are a team that shouldn’t have excuses. What is a bit different is in the past we would be in Super Rugby and play week in, week out against them. It almost feels like the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour have swapped around.
“It’s becoming a bit more difficult because some of the players are new to us. Joe Schmidt [Wallaby coach] isn’t new to us. We know they will be well organised.”
Trying to avoid the travails they faced two years ago, the Boks have opted to leave earlier for this two-Test tour. “We will get there on Thursday and have sessions on Friday and Saturday. Then we will try to get into a normal training week,” said Erasmus.
“Last time when we flew out, we flew on a Sunday and the flight was cancelled — not that it’s an excuse — but we are trying to negate those things. We want a normal Test week when we get to Australia. They are a proper team with a new coach and will have lots of energy.”
